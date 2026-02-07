Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson offered a muted response after being named one of the participants in this year’s AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

With the NBA announcing the full slate of dunk contest competitors for next Saturday’s event at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Richardson reshared the Magic’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and added a brief caption:

“i guess,” followed by a laughing emoji and a shrug.

The reaction stood out as the league continues to generate buzz around the Slam Dunk Contest ahead of All-Star Weekend. Richardson is set to compete alongside Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Carter Bryant and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson. The contest will take place Saturday night as part of the NBA’s All-Star festivities.

Richardson, 20, was selected by Orlando with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and has carved out a rotational role during his first professional season. Through 36 games, he is averaging 5.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range in 12.0 minutes per contest.

Jase Richardson’s Dunk Contest nod adds spotlight as Magic push toward All-Star break

While Richardson has flashed athleticism in game action, his understated reaction contrasted with the excitement typically associated with a Dunk Contest selection. The 2026 field will follow last year’s event, which drew significant attention after Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung captured his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest title, becoming the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Orlando enters the final stretch before All-Star Weekend focused on maintaining momentum. The Magic sit at 26-24 and will look to close out their current four-game homestand on a strong note. Orlando hosts the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET, coming off a 118-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Richardson’s dunk contest appearance will add another spotlight moment to his rookie campaign as the league gathers in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend.