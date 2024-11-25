With the holiday season right around the corner, the NBA enters an interesting part of the schedule. Aside from Emirates NBA Cup games still being played and teams fighting for position in their group standings for a potential spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament, we are approaching a realization point in the 2024-25 season. What is meant by this is that teams begin forming their identities and solidifying who they will be entering the new year. For the San Antonio Spurs, they have made it clear that they are a team on the rise in the NBA power rankings who can compete with anyone in the Western Conference, regardless if Victor Wembanyama plays.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the same cannot be said about Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, as this is a team that has officially hit rock bottom.

After losing 125-99 on Sunday night at home to the Los Angeles Clippers, Embiid and the 76ers now find themselves at 3-13 overall, just a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for last place in the entire NBA. Between their injury hardships and the clear disconnect that exists in this locker room, Philadelphia is in trouble. Then again, the lone bright spot for this team has been rookie Jared McCain, who seems like the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year right now. If you ask McCain, he will make it very clear: “I'm the rookie of the year!”

From the bottom of the conference with the 76ers to the top — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics continue to pull away from the rest of the pack as arguably the two-best teams in the league. Funny enough, Cleveland suffered their first loss of the season when they went to Boston for their NBA Cup matchup. Jayson Tatum's 33 points and 12 rebounds were enough to give the Celtics a 120-117 victory despite Donovan Mitchell's 35-point night.

Unlike the East, which is a two-team race, the Western Conference is loaded from top to bottom. Other than the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, any of the 13 remaining teams can make a solid case for making the playoffs this season. Although they missed postseason action a year ago, the Spurs have started to make a name for themselves even though Gregg Popovich continues to recover from a mild stroke away from the team.

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson has done a fantastic job of getting this young Spurs team to buy into the ultimate goal, and he has received a lot of help from veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. Second-year star Victor Wembanyama recently missed two games, yet the Spurs will still be able to play some of their best basketball of the season, picking up eye-opening victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, the two teams at the top of the West standings.

Even with the Western Conference housing 11 of the top 15 teams in the NBA power rankings and the 76ers' struggles, the East still holds the top two spots in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

Record: 17-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L3), vs. NOP (W8), vs. TOR (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (11/27), at ATL (11/29), vs. BOS (12/1)

As a collective, the Cavs have been the most impressive team in the league this season. Their 15-0 start to the season before losing to the Celtics last Tuesday marked just the fourth time in league history that a team has won their first 15 games, joining the likes of the Washington Capitols (1948-49), Houston Rockets (1993-94), and the Golden State Warriors (2015-16). All three of these teams went on to make the NBA Finals, but only the Rockets won it all. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself with this Cavaliers team, one that is driven by all-around offensive production.

Unlike last season, where Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were the only confident scorers on the team, Cleveland has received production up and down their lineup. Evan Mobley is playing more aggressively and looking to score when he can, plus Ty Jerome has been a revelation for this group. It is not hard to say that Jerome is the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year right now, as he has averaged 12.6 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 54.4 percent from three-point range. Jerome has scored 89 points with 15 made threes over his last four games.

2. Boston Celtics (+1)

Record: 14-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W2), at WAS (W12), vs. MIN (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (11/25), at CHI (11/29), at CLE (12/1)

It seemed inevitable that the Celtics would end the Cavs' win streak when these two teams met in their NBA Cup group stage game. Once again, the Celtics are dominating their opponents offensively, and that was the case against Cleveland with Boston knocking down 22 triples. This is not the same team from a year ago, and that is because their offense is a lot more stagnant and reliant from the perimeter.

So far, Joe Mazzulla's philosophy of getting up as many threes as possible has worked, but when the Celtics get cold from the perimeter, they are extremely vulnerable. That is what happened against the Cavs, as a 21-point lead was snuffed out in the second half. While there is no doubt that the Celtics are still the team to beat in the NBA power rankings as the defending champions, it really does seem like they can be thrown out of rhythm by teams who pressure them defensively.

3. Golden State Warriors (-1)

Record: 12-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L3), vs. ATL (W23), at NOP (W4), at SAS (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (11/25), vs. OKC (11/27), at PHX (11/30)

The Golden State Warriors struggled this past week when it came to closing out games. A loss on the road against the LA Clippers was a product of missed free throws and turnovers. The same can be said regarding their five-point loss against the Spurs, who stormed back and outscored the Warriors 33-13 in the fourth quarter to win after trailing by 17 points. Even Golden State's wins were troublesome, as a 31-point lead over the Atlanta Hawks was trimmed to just 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Dubs held on to defeat the depleted New Orleans Pelicans by only four points.

A staple of the Warriors' success through the years has been their ability to overcome first-half adversity and turn things on in the second half. While that was not the case this past week, that has been the driving force for the Dubs this season. Another matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they beat earlier this season, and a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who should see Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal return from injuries, will be more tests for the Warriors to prove that their fast start was not a false identity.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 12-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L6), vs. POR (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (11/25), at GSW (11/27), at LAL (11/29), at HOU (12/1)

Without Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have posted a 4-2 record and have struggled to keep their opponents out of the paint. This was to be expected, as Oklahoma City's big man depth was on the injury report. Now, with Isaiah Hartenstein back, we should begin to see the Thunder be an aggressive rebounding team once more. However, Hartenstein is not a rim protector like Holmgren, which still leaves them a little exposed on the interior for the time being.

Although they are still first in defensive rating, the Thunder's offense rating has slipped to 13th in the league. Outside of Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it is a little bit of a question mark as to where production will be coming from. Oklahoma City can be stagnant at times from the perimeter, as they are only shooting 34.4 percent from deep as a team, ranking 19th in the league. A big week is ahead of the Thunder, as matchups with the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Warriors will shift the balance in the NBA power rankings and the Western Conference as a whole.

5. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 11-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (W10), at LAC (L11), at LAL (W1), vs. DET (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (11/25), vs. CHI (11/27), at BKN (11/29), at BKN (12/1)

What Franz Wagner has done to keep the Orlando Magic afloat without Paolo Banchero proves why he is worth every penny of his max extension from this offseason. Many criticized the Magic for being so swift with their deal for Wagner since he had never been an All-Star and earned a $225 million deal. Well, it's Orlando who is now laughing at the rest of the league, as Franz looks like an All-Star averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.

Outside of Wagner, the Magic continue to be one of the league's best defensive teams. Orlando has held seven of their last nine opponents to 100 points or less, and they currently rank third in defensive rating. Jamahl Mosley has a tough, gritty team that can cause headaches for their opponents over the course of 48 minutes, especially with their slow, methodical pace that breaks down opponents with knowledge and basketball IQ rather than pure skill.

6. Houston Rockets (-1)

Record: 12-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L1), vs. IND (W17), vs. POR (W28), vs. POR (L6)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (11/26), at PHI (11/27), vs. OKC (12/1)

So far, the Houston Rockets have been the biggest surprise in the Western Conference. Then again, Ime Udoka's group showed flashes of what they were capable of doing last season, so it shouldn't be all that shocking to see this young group beginning to take major steps forward together.

Like the Magic, Houston is putting in work defensively, and they are forcing their opponents into tough shots. The Rockets are allowing their opponents to shoot 42.7 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three-point range, which rank second and fifth in the league, respectively. If it wasn't for some lackluster offensive play that led to losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers last week, the Rockets would be sitting at the top of the conference riding a nine-game win streak. This Rockets team is legit and needs to be taken seriously as a threat each and every night.

7. Denver Nuggets (-)

Record: 9-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W12), vs. DAL (L3), at LAL (W25)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (11/25), at UTA (11/27), at LAC (12/1)

Life without Nikola Jokic was not easy for the Nuggets. The team lost two of three games with Jokic tending to the birth of his child, and the Nuggets really held no identity on offense without him. After not playing for a week, Jokic returned with a 33-point, 17-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks, followed by a 34-point and 13-rebound night against the Lakers. The ship has steadied in Denver, yet this team is still hovering in the middle of the pack.

Overall, the Nuggets are in a good place. Christian Braun is really beginning to stand out after a rocky start to the year, and Peyton Watson is also playing his role on the wing to perfection in recent games. These are the two forces that will dictate what type of team Denver will be. As Braun and Watson continue to play well and produce outside of just Jokic, the Nuggets will rise up the NBA power rankings.

8. Los Angeles Clippers (+7)

Record: 11-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W3), vs. ORL (W11), vs. SAC (W16), at PHI (W26)

Upcoming schedule: at BOS (11/25), at WAS (11/27), at MIN (11/29), vs. DEN (12/1)

So many teams are getting attention in the Western Conference, yet the LA Clippers continue to fly under the radar as one of the league's hottest teams. The Clippers currently find themselves on a five-game win streak, which is tied with the Celtics for the largest active win streak in the league. It isn't like the Clippers are beating up bad teams either, as wins over the Warriors, Magic, and Kings stand out from this past week.

Ty Lue and his staff have preached toughness to this athletic Clippers roster, and so far, they have responded defensively. Whether or not Los Angeles has enough firepower on offense is the big question, as teams will begin to figure out their defensive schemes at some point. James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac are going to need others to step up, especially from three-point range, if they are to sustain their top-10 ranking in the NBA power rankings.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

Record: 10-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L12), vs. PHI (W6), at CHI (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (11/25), vs. DET (11/27), vs. NOP (11/29), vs. IND (12/1)

It appears as if Ja Morant will be making his return to the court on Monday night following an eight-game absence due to a hip injury. Without Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have remained a competitive offensive-minded team that can score in bunches. More specifically, this is a team that will punish opponents in transition and attack the glass to create second, third, and fourth-chance scoring opportunities.

Perhaps Morant being out wasn't the worst scenario for the Grizzlies, as it has allowed for Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wells to find their place on this roster. All three secondary talents are going to hold key roles for Memphis moving forward, especially Pippen. It is not hard to see the similarities between the way the Grizzlies utilized Tyus Jones for years and how they are now fitting Pippen into their rotations. This is a dangerous, hungry, and motivated team in Memphis.

10. Dallas Mavericks (+3)

Record: 9-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W41), at DEN (W3), at MIA (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (11/25), vs. NYK (11/27), at UTA (11/30), at POR (12/1)

Dominance over the Pelicans and Nuggets is the only reason why the Dallas Mavericks are moving back into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. Other than that, this team is the biggest mystery in the Western Conference because of how inconsistent they are on offense. Klay Thompson has gone cold from deep, shooting just 34.5 percent from the perimeter, and Kyrie Irving has struggled a bit with his shot in recent games. Now with Luka Doncic out due to a wrist injury, even more pressure is on this team when it comes to scoring.

The good news for Dallas is that PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, and the big-man tandem of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have helped set the tone for this group. Lively is really beginning to come into his own as one of the best finishing and rim-protecting big men in the league, as he is shooting 72.9 percent from the floor over his last seven games. He has also blocked 15 shots in this span.

11. New York Knicks (+3)

Record: 9-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W28), at PHX (W16), at UTA (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (11/25), at DAL (11/27), at CHA (11/29), vs. NOP (12/1)

It appeared as if the New York Knicks were well on their way to a 3-0 week and a five-game win streak, but the Utah Jazz stood in the way of that on a Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. This is yet another example of why it is still hard to trust the Knicks.

As good as they can be on offense with their duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks are not the same hard-nosed defensive team we have known them to be under Tom Thibodeau. New York still has a ton of lapses that tend to lead to easy scoring opportunities for the opposition, leading to a level of doubt about just how good they can be. Back-to-back matchups with Denver and Dallas will surely be an early-season test for this group to prove that they are legitimate contenders in the East with the Cavs and Celtics.

12. Los Angeles Lakers (-4)

Record: 10-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W6), vs. ORL (L1), vs. DEN (L25)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (11/26), at SAS (11/27), vs. OKC (11/29), at UTA (12/1)

Stretches of wins and excitement quickly turn into despair and anxiety for the Los Angeles Lakers when they face consecutive losses. That has been the tale of two tapes for the Lakers this season, as win streaks with highs have been followed up by losing streaks with the lowest of lows. Inconsistency is the best word that can describe JJ Redick's squad, as there is just no way to really describe what they are good at other than letting LeBron James, who is almost 40 years old, drive down the court and either go to the rim or dump the ball off to Anthony Davis. Where this team truly stands in the NBA power rankings is still to be determined, as they are constantly moving in and out of the top 10.

13. San Antonio Spurs (+10)

Record: 9-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (W6), vs. UTA (W8), vs. GSW (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (11/26), vs. LAL (11/27), at SAC (12/1)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are the biggest winners of this past week. The Spurs find themselves on a three-game win streak, which has been held together with staple victories over the Thunder and Warriors. Better yet, this win against the Thunder came without Wemby on the court. What makes San Antonio a dangerous team is their belief and ability to comeback in games. This young team is beginning to find their confidence, and Chris Paul continues to prove why he is one of the best leaders in the entire league.

14. Phoenix Suns (-2)

Record: 9-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L10), vs. NYK (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (11/26), vs. BKN (11/27), vs. GSW (11/30)

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are hoping to be back on Tuesday for the Phoenix Suns' duel against the Lakers in the NBA Cup. That has been the story of the season so far for the Suns, as losing Durant and Beal to calf injuries has resulted in them losing five straight games and six of their last seven overall. Prior to these injuries, the Suns were 9-2 and sitting at the top of the West. There isn't much reason to panic in Phoenix, as this team has proven to be among the very best in the NBA power rankings when at full strength.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (-5)

Record: 8-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L5), at BOS (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (11/26), vs. SAC (11/27), vs. LAC (11/29)

There is reason to start panicking a little if you are a fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves because this is a very average team when it comes to offense and defense. Unlike last season, when Minnesota was arguably the best defensive team in the league, the Timberwolves have allowed an average of 114.7 points per game to their opponents over their last six games. That average ranks 19th in the league during this span. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo continue to face uncertain roles next to Anthony Edwards, which has led to an imbalanced feeling about this team's overall potential.

16. Sacramento Kings (-5)

Record: 8-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L1), at LAC (L16), vs. BKN (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (11/25), at MIN (11/27), at POR (11/29), vs. SAS (12/1)

Who are the Sacramento Kings? This is a question that the Kings themselves are still trying to figure out. As good as Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, and DeMar DeRozan are, Sacramento has been unable to break through and truly establish themselves as an elite-level team in the Western Conference. Obviously, having Sabonis, DeRozan, and Malik Monk on the injury report in recent games has hurt this team's potential on the court. Then again, even with these guys, the Kings have been two different teams at times. A huge week approaches in Sacramento due to key matchups against the Thunder, Timberwolves, and Spurs.

17. Miami Heat (+1)

Record: 7-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W17), vs. DAL (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (11/26), at CHA (11/27), vs. TOR (11/29), at TOR (12/1)

Honestly, the Miami Heat are the Kings of the Eastern Conference. Much like how Sacramento is trying to figure out what type of team they are, the Heat have been unable to prove who they believe they are as a team. Erik Spoelstra and his team want to establish themselves as a scrappy defensive team that can really get going offensively by playing through Bam Adebayo in the post, yet nothing has come together for Miami. Hopefully back-to-back wins with Jimmy Butler returning from injury can spark a run for the Heat, as they are just a couple of games out of third place in the East right now.

18. Milwaukee Bucks (+8)

Record: 8-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W1), vs. CHI (W16), vs. IND (W12), vs. CHA (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (11/26), vs. WAS (11/30)

At some point, we knew that the Milwaukee Bucks were going to put things together and start to climb back up the NBA power rankings. As a result of entering an easy part of their schedule, the Bucks posted a 4-0 record, and they will continue to be favorites against the Heat and Washington Wizards this week. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spectacular as of late, averaging 32.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 61.2 percent from the floor over the team's four-game win streak. After being near the bottom of the NBA power rankings, the Bucks are right back in the thick of things in the East.

19. Indiana Pacers (-3)

Record: 7-10 | Last Week's Schedule: Upcoming schedule: at TOR (L11), at HOU (L17), at MIL (L12), vs. WAS (W12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (11/25), vs. POR (11/27), vs. DET (11/29), at MEM (12/1)

Unlike the Bucks, who have soared up the NBA power rankings due to their hot streak, the Indiana Pacers continue to fall because of how cold their offense has gone. The biggest concern for Indiana is the fact that Tyrese Haliburton looks like a shade of the player he was a season ago. At this point last year, Haliburton was in the early conversation for MVP. Now, he is averaging just 15.8 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting only 30.7 percent from three-point range. Something is going on with Haliburton, as his struggles are directly impacting those the Pacers are facing right now.

20. Chicago Bulls (+1)

Record: 7-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (W10), at MIL (L16), vs. ATL (W14), vs. MEM (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (11/26), at ORL (12/27), vs. BOS (12/29)

As competitive as they can be, the Chicago Bulls aren't a team many of the top squads in the NBA power rankings should struggle with. This is especially true considering that the Bulls are 1-7 overall against Western Conference foes, with their lone victory coming early in the year on the road against Memphis. The story thus far for the Bulls hasn't been about their youth or standout performers, but both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are increasing their trade value. Both former All-Stars have been balling in Chicago, which will lead to more speculation about their respective futures heading into December.

21. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Record: 7-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W1), at GSW (L23), at CHI (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (11/25), at CLE (11/27), vs. CLE (11/29), at CHA (11/30)

Dyson Daniels has been the story of the Atlanta Hawks early on this season. After being included in the Dejounte Murray trade, Daniels has established himself as one of the most important players in Atlanta alongside Trae Young. More importantly, Daniels is drawing early Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive team attention with his length and quick hands. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 3.2 steals per game and has recorded at least four steals in five of his last eight games. That is just an absurd number to think about, and perhaps he can start to change Atlanta's recent misfortunes when it comes to team defense.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

Record: 7-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L10), at HOU (L28), at HOU (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (11/25), at IND (11/27), vs. SAC (11/29), vs. DAL (12/1)

Without Deandre Ayton, rookie big man Donovan Clingan has really stepped up for the Portland Trail Blazers. Clingan still needs to work on his offensive game, but when it comes to rebounding and blocking shots, the rookie is already near the top of the league with All-Star-level talents. As far as being a rim protector goes, Clingan recently made history when he passed Bill Walton for the most consecutive games with a block by a Blazers rookie. At 7-10, there is definitely a path to the Blazers taking advantage of their opportunities and becoming an interesting team in the West.

23. Detroit Pistons (-6)

Record: 7-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L10), at CHA (L2), at ORL (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (11/25), at MEM (11/27), at IND (11/29), vs. PHI (11/30)

Last week presented a prime opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to continue rising up the NBA power rankings, potentially into the top 15. Now, JB Bickerstaff's group finds themselves back in the bottom 10 as a result of losses to the Bulls and Charlotte Hornets. Cade Cunningham has been one of the best guards in the NBA this season, but he missed the team's last game with a hip injury and could wind up missing more games. If the Pistons don't have Cade, they aren't anything more than they were last season.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-)

Record: 7-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W1), at PHI (L15), at SAC (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (11/25), at PHX (11/27), vs. ORL (11/29), vs. ORL (12/1)

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 7-10 on the season. They are one of three different teams in the East with a 7-10 record, as well as one of six teams in the conference with exactly seven wins entering the new week. Unlike most teams, the Nets don't have a star player, which is a good and bad thing. Ultimately, this team's ceiling is very limited, and they are likely to miss the playoffs. But in terms of their competitiveness each and every night, Jordi Fernandez's team can be tough to matchup against since you never know who is going to be getting the ball.

Cam Johnson is beginning to assert himself next to Cam Thomas, as he is averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 57.9 percent from three-point range over his last four games. Could Johnson be on the move before the trade deadline as the hottest name on the trade block?

25. Charlotte Hornets (-3)

Record: 6-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (L1), vs. DET (W2), at MIL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (11/25), vs. MIA (11/27), vs. NYK (11/29), vs. ATL (11/30)

When home, the Charlotte Hornets have posted a 5-3 record, but they are just 1-7 on the road, tied for the worst road record in the league. There isn't much to point to and think highly of when discussing the Hornets right now, as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have been their only factors offensively. As a team, Charlotte is the third-worst shooting team in the NBA, and they are the worst when it comes to getting to the free-throw line. Basically, all the Hornets do is throw up three-point shots and hope for the best, hence why they rank second in both threes made and taken.

26. Toronto Raptors (+2)

Record: 4-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W11), vs. MIN (W5), at CLE (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (11/25), at NOP (11/27), at MIA (11/29), vs. MIA (12/1)

At times, the Toronto Raptors show glimpses of their full potential with Jakob Poeltl in the paint, as well as a trio of young stars in Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley on the perimeter. Gradey Dick has also been a standout performer in his second season as a wing shooter. Unfortunately for Toronto, health has stood in the way of them being able to do anything as far as the NBA power rankings go early this season. With Barnes back on the floor and recovering from his orbital fracture, perhaps the Raptors can start to go on a bit of a run and win some games. After all, a few wins easily puts the Raptors back in the mix since the East is struggling as a whole this year.

27. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 4-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L6), at SAS (L8), vs. NYK (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (11/26), vs. DEN (11/27), vs. DAL (11/30), vs. LAL (12/1)

Somehow, the Jazz scored over 120 points for the first time in nearly three weeks to beat the Knicks on Saturday. Other than this win, nothing has gone right for Lauri Markkanen and Utah. The Jazz are currently 26th in offensive rarin and 28th in defensive rating. This isn't going to change overnight, which is why we shouldn't expect this team to move from this section of the NBA power rankings throughout the remainder of the season.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-3)

Record: 4-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L41), at CLE (L28), vs. GSW (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (11/25), vs. TOR (11/27), at MEM (11/29), at NYK (12/1)

Injuries have defined the New Orleans Pelicans to this point. Once Dejounte Murray went down with a fractured hand to begin the year, the floodgates opened for the remainder of the Pels' core to hit the injury report. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado have all missed time with injuries, and it is worth mentioning that Jordan Hawkins recently just returned from his back injury. The good news is that Murray will be returning on Wednesday, and McCollum is expected to return this week as well. Without Zion on the floor, can the Pelicans overcome these injuries and regain relevance before it's too late in the West?

29. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

Record: 3-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L17), at MEM (L6), vs. BKN (W15), vs. LAC (L26)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (11/27), at DET (11/30)

Given how bad the Eastern Conference has been so far, the Philadelphia 76ers' season is by no means over. We just saw the Bucks win four straight games, so it is not out of the realm of possibilities for a team led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George to do the same. However, the problem with the Sixers is that this is a very dysfunctional group that just seems like they have different agendas. Head coach Nick Nurse isn't on the same page as his stars, and the 76ers as a team seem more focused on their vlogs and podcasts than they are on the actual games. Again, anything can happen and the 76ers can go on a run, but right now, it is do or die time for the Sixers.

Should Philadelphia lose both of their matchups against Houston and Detroit this week, it may be time to throw in the towel and solely focus on Jared McCain's Rookie of the Year campaign.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 2-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L28), vs. BOS (L12), at IND (L12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (11/26), vs. LAC (11/27), at MIL (11/30)

Did anyone think that the Washington Wizards and 76ers would be fighting for the worst record in the league at this point in the year? Well, many expected the Wizards to be near the bottom of the NBA power rankings, and yet again, this team finds themselves ranked No. 30 overall. The Wizards have lost 11 straight games and five straight by at least 10 points. It is worth mentioning that the Wizards kept things close with the Celtics when they played this past week, as it was a one or two possession game for most of the fourth quarter before Boston pulled away.