2024 was a successful season for Texas A&M football, even though it didn't come to the end that Mike Elko and company were certainly hoping for. After having a chance to reach the College Football Playoff, late losses to Auburn and Texas ended the Aggies' national title hopes.

Still, it's hard to take anything away form that campaign other than that Texas A&M is coming for the top of the SEC and should be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. They kept that momentum going on Tuesday with a big recruiting win over three of their chief rivals.

Running back KJ Edwards, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2026, has committed to Texas A&M football, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB KJ Edwards has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 5’11 195 RB from Carthage, TX chose the Aggies over Texas, LSU, & Alabama.”

On3 Sports has Edwards ranked as the No. 3 running back in his class, so there's no question that this is a game-changing addition for Texas A&M. In order to keep up in the SEC, the Aggies know that they need explosive weapons with the ball in their hands and Edwards certainly provides that.

From Devon Achane to Isaiah Spiller to Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M has had plenty of elite running backs go through their program in recent years. The hope is that Edwards will be the next name on that list.

Following his commitment, Edwards released a short statement, per Fawcett.

“All glory to God!! AggieLand I’m home,” he said.

This commitment also continues an encouraging trend of keeping recruits at home for Texas A&M. Edwards is the latest recruit from the state of Texas to choose to stay close to home and go to College Station. That list of in-state commits includes four-star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. and four-star safety Chance Collins.

Elko now has the No. 6 overall recruiting class for the class of 2026, so he has a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail. Aggies fans will be hoping that this is the beginning of something special at Texas A&M.