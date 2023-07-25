Four-star cornerback Aaron Scott has yet to make up his mind on which school he'd be taking his talents to in 2024. He has less than a week to decide, having already announced that he would reveal his pick on July 30. It is believed that Scott's choice is down to three programs, Ohio State football, Michigan football, and Oregon football.

“6 more days until decision day. Mann even though it’s close, still confused about where i wanna go.🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽,” Aaron Scott tweeted on Monday.

It's easy to see why big programs like the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are going at it to win the nod of Aaron Scott. For one, Scott is the No. 5 cornerback in the nation on 247Sports' composite rankings and 52nd overall. He is also second among Ohio 2024 prospects.

While Scott was born in Springfield, Ohio, he is said to be an Oregon Ducks fan growing up. The allure of becoming a Buckeye is always going to be there for Scott until he makes his decision, but the Wolverines have also been stepping it up in trying to lure him into joining Ohio State football's chief rival. Even former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson did his part.

The Ducks are also still in contention for Scott, who got offers from other programs like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, and Arkansas Razorbacks to name a few.

At the moment, Ohio State football has 18 commits for 2024, consisting of four 5-stars, 12 4-stars, and two 4-stars, while Michigan football has 26 commites (19 4-stars, seven 3-stars.