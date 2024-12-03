Famed college basketball commentator Dick Vitale is giving his take on the College Football Playoff in NCAA football. Vitale says with all of the schools begging for spots in the CFP, the committee will have to expand the amount of slots right away.

“I keep reading about schools that feel they belong in the Top 12 playoffs for football – at this rate they need 40 spots ha ha,” Vitale said on X, formerly Twitter.

Vitale went on to say that most of these NCAA football teams just needed to keep getting victories, to put an end to any debate.

“Look message to schools begging – just put W’s on (your) resume baby (and) the record will speak volumes. Yes like (Notre Dame football) did after a bad loss,” he added.

The College Football Playoff debate will be settled after this upcoming weekend's conference championship games. The top four seeds will get byes in the CFP, while there will be eight at-large bids handed out after that to other NCAA football teams.

The College Football Playoff is about to kick off

While Vitale won't get to see 40 teams in this year's CFP, he may not be far off in how many schools are included in the future. The 2024 season is the first year for the expanded playoff system. Previously, four teams just got in.

There are several head coaches begging the CFP committee to include their squads in the expanded playoff. The latest coach involved is Miami's Mario Cristobal. Miami lost two of its last three games, after starting the season 9-0. Miami is out of the ACC championship game because of those losses, and is in dangerous jeopardy of missing out on the CFP. The only squad that seems destined for the event at this point is Oregon, who owns a 12-0 record.

The final CFP rankings will be revealed on Sunday. Twelve NCAA football teams will be selected that day to participate in the event.