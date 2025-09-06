The Florida State Seminoles football team is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about programs in the nation, and wide receiver Duce Robinson has made sure the team’s mindset matches the rising expectations. After a dominant 77-3 win over Texas A&M-Commerce, Robinson spoke about how the Seminoles championship mindset is shaping their 2025 season.

Warchant.com took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a revealing quote from Robinson following the Week 2 blowout win. The post featured both Robinson and quarterback Tommy Castellanos addressing the media.

“Duce Robinson and Tommy Castellanos speaking to the media.

Duce says they are treating every game this season like a championship game.

Says this was Championship Game No. 2. And Kent State will be Championship Game No. 3.”

Robinson’s message underscores the culture shift led by Mike Norvell that Florida State fans have been waiting for. Just one year removed from a 2–10 collapse, the Seminoles have stormed back with urgency. In Saturday’s blowout win, Robinson hauled in 5 receptions for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns — including an 82-yard strike from Castellanos on the first play of their second possession, helping Florida State build a quick 14–0 lead.

Through two weeks, Florida State has scored 108 points while allowing just 20. Their win in Tuscaloosa snapped the Alabama Crimson Tide's 23-game opening week win streak and reignited national attention around the program. Now, the team turns its focus to Kent State — or as Robinson calls it, “Championship Game No. 3.”

Castellanos stats continue to impress as well. The senior transfer accounted for four total touchdowns against Alabama and has emerged as both a playmaker and leader alongside the Junior wide receiver.

The Seminoles’ 2-0 start has brought optimism back to Tallahassee. With a focused locker room and explosive offense, they’re not just rebuilding — they’re contending. If this “championship” mindset continues, FSU could find itself in the College Football Playoff discussion sooner than expected.