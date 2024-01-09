Just moments after the Michigan Wolverines defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff national title game, Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins made his decision. With Judkins being the biggest name left in the college football transfer portal, he committed to join the Ohio State Buckeyes in a stunning move, as he posted an announcement on his X account.

The timing is perfect, and this is just another chapter in the famed Ohio State-Michigan Big Ten rivalry.

Judkins was a surprising late addition to the portal after another 1,000-yard season at Ole Miss, and he raised some eyebrows with a timely tweet while being in Columbus for a visit with the Ohio State football program.

Now it's official: He is headed to the Buckeyes.

Quinshon Judkins is a big pickup for Ohio State 

Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) with woke eyes and Ohio State football mascot in the background

The Ohio State football team will look much different next year, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. more than likely headed for the NFL and being a top-5 pick. Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse, but Ryan Day solved those issues by landing Kansas State transfer QB Will Howard.

Ryan Day has plenty of questions swirling about his future, and if the Buckeyes don't win in 2024 and make some noise in the new-look Big Ten Conference, he could be coaching elsewhere in 2025. But, landing Judkins, Howard, and others in the portal is a step in the right direction, and the fact Judkins made his decision right after Michigan won the title is quite something.

The Big Ten got a whole lot better with a national championship for Michigan and the best RB in college football for Ohio State.

More NCAA Football News
Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison.
Colorado football DE opens up about return after lymphoma diagnosisJosh Davis ·
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Why Michigan football’s Coaches Poll ranking is just rightScotty White ·
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks with the officials during a time out in the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field.
LSU football HC Brian Kelly gets warning from insider amid Notre Dame’s successScotty White ·
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin shakes the hand of a recruit following a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 44-7.
Penn State football earns top spot in insider’s top 25Scotty White ·
Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Only 1 Georgia Bulldog named to annual ‘Freaks’ listRichard Pereira ·
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium
3 Auburn football players land on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freaks’ listScotty White ·