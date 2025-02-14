An impressive 13-1 season is continuing to shine, even after the books have been closed. The Oregon Ducks fell in the Rose Bowl to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nonetheless, the Oregon football team won the Big 10 Championship and was ranked as the best team by the AP Top 25 College Football poll for several weeks during the regular season- and their star-studded roster is to thank for that.

Loaded with NFL-caliber talent, the Ducks' dominant first season in their new conference has led to a new record. Twelve players from the Ducks' roster have been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, a franchise record for invites.

Among the Ducks' dozen invitees are six offensive players and six defensive players. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, and wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden are joined by tight end Terrance Ferguson and offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius.

Ducks quarterback Gabriel was a finalist for the coveted Heisman Trophy, as he passed for over 3,500 yards and led the high-octane Oregon offense.

On the opposite side of the ball, other Ducks players invited include defensive linemen Ajani Cornelius, Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell, and Derrick Harmon, as well as linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. Praised for his versatility, which would be a valuable asset to most any team, Harmon has been featured in NFL Mock Drafts.

Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning deserves some appreciation for his players' success. Lanning, the former Georgia assistant, has coached the Ducks since 2022 and is under contract for three more seasons. Lanning has received some notable praise from NFL executives; one even compared Lanning to Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.

The NFL Scouting Combine, as usual, will be hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event is slated for February 27 to March 2. With the Ducks' 12 invitees, there looks to be a lot of green and gold coming to the Circle City.