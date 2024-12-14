It has been a busy week for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma transfer was selected as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy in 2024, so he is in New York before Saturday night's trophy ceremony. He is also preparing for the College Football Playoff as the undefeated Ducks get ready for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Oregon doesn't have an opponent yet, so it's tough to get too deep into some of the game planning. However, the Ducks know that they are going to play a very challenging opponent in either Ohio State or Tennessee, so they will have to be ready.

While Oregon waits for its highly-anticipated matchup, Gabriel is making sure everybody knows what the big goal is for his team after winning the Big Ten Championship.

“Just getting the tone for what's to come,” Gabriel said on SportsCenter. “We're really excited to have that opportunity and did our due diligence to earn our way to have that opportunity and took full advantage of it. It was a big blessing, a lot of fun.”

Gabriel was very efficient this season while leading one of the best offenses in college football. He completed 73.2% of his passes for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Gabriel didn't run a lot, but his legs were a huge weapon for Oregon in the red zone and he found the paint seven times on the ground.

Oregon brings good memories into Rose Bowl

Oregon will play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA in a game that has a chance to be a good old fashioned Pac-12 vs. Big Ten tilt if Ohio State can beat Tennessee. No matter who the Ducks, now members and champions of the Big Ten, play, their fans will bring some positive memories into one of college football's most famous venues.

Oregon has won its last three Rose Bowls dating back to January of 2012. That year, the Ducks beat Wisconsin in a 45-38 classic against Russell Wilson and the Badgers. Three years later, Oregon returned to Pasadena for the first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal and crushed previously-unbeaten Florida State 59-20 in a game that will be remembered for Jameis Winston's infamous fumble.

Oregon made it back to the Rose Bowl in January of 2020 with Justin Herbert at the helm, once again playing against Wisconsin. That one was a barnburner as well, but Herbert's third rushing touchdown of the game gave Oregon a 28-27 victory.

While none of these Ducks were around for any of those games, Oregon will look to keep the Rose Bowl magic going on Jan. 1 when it takes the field against either Ohio State or Tennessee. Maybe it can channel some of the positive energy from the Oregon teams of the past pushing it to take it a step farther than even any of those great teams were able to.