Much of the conversation surrounding what turned out to be the tightest Heisman Trophy race in fifteen years rightfully centered around Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, a pair of transcendent superstars who delivered once-in-a-generation campaigns that were hardware-worthy in any season. But lost in the noise of this tight race was Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, whose Heisman candidacy was just as unique as Hunter's or Jeanty's.

Warren, who finished seventh in the 2024 vote, is one of just three tight ends — along with Notre Dame's Ken MacAfee (3rd in 1977) and Florida's Kyle Pitts (10th in 2020) — who have finished in the top ten of the Heisman Trophy vote over the last fifty seasons. But just because Warren plays a position that doesn't historically get much Heisman love, it doesn't mean that he hasn't dreamt of having his name on the ballot since he was a kid.

“It’s really cool for me to be on that list,” Warren said, per Daniel Gallen of 247Sports. “When you’re growing up, you see the Heisman every year, so to be on a list like that is really cool, and it means a lot to me.”

Despite the fact that Warren is the John Mackey Award winner and an All-American tight end, calling the fifth-year senior a “tight end” is actually minimizing his impact on the Penn State offense.

Yes, Warren caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards and 6 touchdowns. And yes, he tied an NCAA record for receptions in a game by a tight end when he hauled in 17 catches against the USC Trojans back in October, a performance that propelled him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. But he also ran the ball 23 times for 191 yards and 4 touchdowns, and passed for a touchdown as well. Name a skill position along the Penn State offense, Warren lined up there at some point this season.

Warren will be a coveted prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he, along with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, are both projected to be 1st round picks. And as NFL offenses get more and more creative, you can expect that they'll be ready to dial up all sorts of unique ways to utilize the former Penn State star.