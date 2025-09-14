Tennessee football squandered an opportunity to claim a top 10 upset against Georgia. Josh Heupel received the brunt of the criticism following the 44-41 loss to the Bulldogs Saturday.

And the head coach issued an apology afterward.

Heupel heard the jeers loud and clear as he walked into the locker room. He then addressed the crowd via Volunteers insider Wes Rucker.

“Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel: ‘Our fans, everything about them and the stadium today, was everything you want. Just sorry we didn't make the plays to win it,'” Rucker posted.

He added how “small details” played a factor in the loss. A la converting on third downs and calling the right plays. He admitted that his adjustments “were a little bit off” against Georgia.

Tennessee thrived in this area during Georgia loss

The Vols have engaged in wild affairs before. Notably the 2022 upset of a Nick Saban-led Alabama team 52-49.

But this time the Bulldogs escaped Neyland Stadium with the win by turning to a high-powered offense. Quarterback Gunner Stockton sparked the scoring first on a six-yard touchdown scramble. He later hit Zachariah Branch for 36 yards with 14:03 to go in the second quarter.

Stockton then threw a 28-yard touchdown to London Humphreys, before Branch tied it 38-38 to held send the game into overtime. Josh McCray ended the contest on his one-yard run.

Heupel's offense racked up 496 total yards. But helped point to one standout and a stellar area inside the sea of orange and white: Chris Brazzell and the wideouts.

“Chris had a great ball game. The wide receivers in general played really hard,” Heupel said.

Brazzell erupted for six receptions for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns. Braylon Staley led the Vols with nine receptions while totaling 97 yards and scoring once. Mike Matthews added five catches for 59 yards.

Tennessee would've created top 10 conversations with a win. But now may face dropping out of the top 15 once the next polls come out. Heupel became very apologetic over the botched opportunity to stun Georgia.