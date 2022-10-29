Casey Thompson exits Nebraska football game with apparent injury

Nebraska football fans received some bad news during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, as starting quarterback Casey Thompson was forced to exit the contest with an apparent injury.

Thompson sustained the injury in the first half after throwing an interception on the same play, forcing him to head to the locker room, as reported by Sean Callahan of On3 Sports.

With the second half of the Nebraska-Illinois game underway, Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said that Casey Thompson is “still down” and that the team is going to go with backup Chubba Purdy in the second half, according to Brian Christopherson of 247 Sports.

Thompson, a junior quarterback, has thrown for 1851 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His injury was a tough blow to a Cornhuskers team with their hands already full against the Fighting Illini.

At the time of print, the Cornhuskers are trailing the Fighting Illini 23-9 heading into the fourth quarter. A comeback will certainly be a tall order for the squad, though anything is possible.

Expect more word on Casey Thompon after the game. Here’s hoping that the injury to the Nebraska football signal-caller isn’t too serious.