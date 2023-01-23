It now appears that there is some sort of a transfer portal pipeline between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the addition of former four-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood, Nebraska has now added three Georgia players through the portal.

On Monday, Hood announced that he would be joining Nebraska. He took to Twitter to break the news.

During his freshman season at Georgia, Hood struggled to earn playing time. He finished his first collegiate season without playing a single snap.

Upon his arrival to Nebraska, Hood will have four years of eligibility remaining. He will also have the luxury of playing alongside at least two former teammates.

Ford is just the latest ex-Georgia player to join this Nebraska team. Both tight end Arik Gilbert and linebacker MJ Sherman have also joined through the transfer portal.

Gilbert, a former five-star prospect, and number-one ranked tight end in the class of 2020, will likely play a large role on the offensive side of the ball. Over three collegiate seasons, at both LSU and Georgia, Gilbert showed flashes. Over 11 games, he recorded 37 receptions for 384 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

On defense, MJ Sherman could also be a key contributor to the Nebraska defense. Over 24 games at Georgia, he recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.

With the arrival of three Ex-Georgia players, Nebraska is building a strong unit for next season. With these additions, they have picked up a potential new nickname. Some are now referring to them as the “CornDawgs”. If all goes to plan, it could stick.