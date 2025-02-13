Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. However, let's look at Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025, which is $240 million.

Curry has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, one Clutch Player of the Year, 11 All-Star Game selections, four All-NBA First Team nods, and six Second and Third Team nods. Curry is already considered the best shooter, making the most 3-pointers ever. Let's look at Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025.

What is Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025? $240 million (estimate)

Curry will go down as one of the greatest point guards ever. Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025 is $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he can afford a $30 million mansion.

Stephen Curry's contracts

Curry has earned $354,721,977 over 15 seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He still has two seasons remaining on a contract that will see his total earnings reach $470,090,010.

He started a four-year extension worth over $215 million in 2022-23, paying him over $48 million in salary. In 2025-26, the final season of this extension, he will earn nearly $60 million.

According to Forbes' 2022 list, Stephen Curry came in at No. 5 on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world, earning $92.8 million. $45.8 million of that is his salary, with $47 million coming in off-court earnings. LeBron James is the only basketball player higher on the list.

In 2022, Curry finished the $201 million extension he signed with the Warriors in 2017, the NBA's first $200 million deal. In August 2024, Curry and the Warriors agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $62.6 million, which will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Stephen Curry's brand endorsements

Like every big-name athlete in their prime, Curry has been cashing in on his popularity with multiple endorsements and partnerships with big-time brands. Curry has been the brand ambassador of Under Armour since 2013.

Following the success of Curry’s shoe line, UA re-signed him for a lot more money in 2017. In 2020, Under Armour launched Curry Brand to compete with Nike's Jordan Brand, and he just inked what's essentially a lifetime deal with the company. This is all helping to contribute to Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025.

In 2015, Curry signed a three-year endorsement deal with water filter company Brita and renewed his agreement with Unilever/Degree. Curry also partnered with JPMorgan Chase and became the ambassador for Infiniti in 2017. He also inked deals with Palm, Rakuten, and in 2021, partnered with FTX, though that backfired on him.

Stephen Curry's business investments

Curry further broadened his horizons by founding SC30, a company that manages his investments and partnerships.

He has also dabbled into film production with Unanimous Media (he's the executive producer of the film “Jump Shot”), which initially signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2018 and then inked a monster deal with Comcast NBCUniversal in 2021. Curry is slated to star in an upcoming NBC comedy series.

Money is certainly never an issue in the Curry household, and it never will be. Steph, who's a big-time Carolina Panthers fan, even reportedly tried to purchase the squad alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs back in 2018.

Stephen Curry's charity work

High-level athletes certainly earn a lot of moolah throughout their careers. Curry has shown generosity by giving back to those less fortunate. Together with his wife Ayesha, Curry recently founded Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with the primary mission of ending childhood hunger.

The power couple has also shelled out numerous donations to charities over the years, including helping out during the coronavirus pandemic. There was a recent controversy involving the Currys and a housing project in Atherton, the wealthy neighborhood where they live, as they expressed concerns over their privacy.

All that aside, Stephen Curry is still one of the very best players in the NBA and finally won that elusive Finals MVP in 2022. There will be plenty more lucrative opportunities that will come his way in the future, both through basketball and his endorsements.

Nonetheless, were you stunned by Stephen Curry's net worth in 2025?

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Stephen Curry.

Who is richer Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry?

Kevin Durant's net worth is currently $300 million, which is $60 million more than Curry's.

How much does Stephen Curry make with Under Armour?

Stephen Curry is making $20 million a year with Under Armour.

What business does Stephen Curry own?

Stephen Curry owns Unanimous Media, his own multimedia company. He also founded SC30 in 2017, which is responsible for his off-court business portfolio.

Can Stephen Curry become a billionaire?

Stephen Curry's deal with Under Armour can turn him into a billionaire. If his deal helps to turn around the company like Michael Jordan with Nike, Curry can follow in Mike's footsteps.

How many employees does Curry have?

According to LinkedIn, Curry's company SC30 has 18 employees.

Who is the CEO of the Curry brand?

Stephen Curry is the president and CEO of the Curry brand. Stephanie Linnartz, the president and CEO of Under Armour, assists Curry with the day-to-day.

Why is Stephen Curry with Under Armour?

Stephen Curry likes the fact that Under Armour provides increased funding for community impact efforts. “Belief is a big part of who I am on and off the court. I believe in Curry Brand and Under Armour, the team now in place, and what we're doing together,” Curry said. “We share a vision for a big future ahead.”

Why is Stephen Curry's net worth so low?

Stephen Curry was a slept-on prospect coming out of college. His last two contracts have been massive, and his Under Armour deal could make him a billionaire. His net worth will grow dramatically over the next couple of years.

