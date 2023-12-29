Chroma Credits will soon be converted to regular credits, it seems Supercell wanted to send it off with one last surprise.

The latest Brawl Stars Challenge available in-game for a limited time dedicated itself to the removal of Chroma Credits from the game. Chroma Credits, a currency used to unlock Chromatic Brawlers, or fame, is finally going away. While Chroma Credits will soon be converted to regular credits, it seems Supercell wanted to send it off with one last surprise.

Brawl Stars Permanent Vacation Challenge –

They were meant for each other ❤️ Enjoy the Permanent Vacation Challenge and get the Chroma Credit Vacation Profile Picture! And Wipeout 5v5 is also here to shake up the weekend! pic.twitter.com/Lyxo5UHmBN — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 29, 2023

The Brawl Stars Permanent Vacation Challenge starts on Friday, December 29th, and ends on January 1st. Overall, the mode features the following maps, modes, and rewards:

Brawl Ball Map: Triple Dribble Rewards – One Starr Drop per win

Gem Grab Map: Minecart Madness Rewards – One Starr Drop per win

Knockout Map: Out In The Open Rewards – One Starr Drop per win

FINAL REWARD – Chroma Credit Player Icon

Overall, the challenge offers players unlimited tries. Therefore, don't be afraid to play with randoms or when you're not feeling 100% ready. The event itself offers nine total Starr Drops and a Chroma Credit Player icon.

For those who don't yet know, Brawl Stars removed the Chromatic brawler rarity earlier this month. All Chromatic brawlers, like Surge, Gale, and Eve, all were moved to separate rarities. Additionally, Supercell also announced multiple massive changes to the Brawl Pass, which goes into effect in January. For each Chroma Credit you possess, Brawl Stars converts it into 1.85 regular Credits.

Overall, Brawl Stars is undergoing quite a change, one that sees the possible release of 10-12 brawlers per year. Player can still receive the new free Mythic Brawler, Mico, as part of the Brawlidays Rewards.

Hopefully, the conversion should help players unlock some of their favorite brawlers. However, it's a shame there's no way to store credits for players who already unlocked all the brawlers. Unfortunately, they'll need to start fresh in Season 22. In the meantime, Supercell announced 5v5 wipeout for this weekend's 5v5 game mode.

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.