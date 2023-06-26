It's almost the 4th of July! That means BBQs, fireworks, stars-and-stripes themed bathing suits and summer travel. But if you don't feel like flying somewhere for the holiday, and would rather listen to Harrison Ford tell Russian terrorists to “Get off my plane!” instead, might I suggest Air Force One, which can be streamed on Peacock starting July 1. Or if you're looking for something a bit funnier, raunchier and nearly as patriotic, check out American Pie. Later in the month, see the new gritty adaptation of the classic PlayStation game Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. There are so many choices from Peacock in July that we don't have a second to waste — just read this list quickly and start binging! I'll add classic movie quotes to a few so you're ready in case they come up at your next trivia night. You're welcome.
July 1 Air Force One, 1997 American Gangster, 2007 American Pie, 1999 – “It's Stifler's mom!” (aka White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge) American Pie 2, 2001 American Wedding, 2003 American Reunion, 2012 American Psycho, 2000 American Psycho 2, 2002 Angel of Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark) Angels & Demons, 2009 Apollo 13, 1995 – “Houston, we have a problem!” Away & Back, 2015 (Hallmark) Baby Mama, 2008 – “Is this chocolate or poop???” Billy Elliot, 2000 Blue Crush, 2002 Blue Crush 2, 2011 The Burbs, 1989 Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017 (Hallmark) A Christmas Melody, 2015 (Hallmark) The Christmas Parade, 2014 (Hallmark) The Christmas Spirit, 2013 (Hallmark) The Christmas Train (Hallmark) Christmas with Tucker, 2013 (Hallmark) Couples Retreat, 2009 Cowboys & Aliens, 2011 The Da Vinci Code, 2006 The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014 (Hallmark) Do The Right Thing, 1989 Downton Abbey, 2019 Engaging Father Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark) Finding Father Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark) For The Love of the Game, 1999 Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008 – “I was going to listen to your CD, but then I just went on living my life.”
Half Baked, 1998
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008 Ambulance, 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Diamond League T&F – Wanda Diamond League – London FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 1 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 2 Live From The Golf Open Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original) MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Final Round PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Final Round Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Brentford Premier League Summer Series – Newcastle United v. Aston Villa Tour de France Tour de France Femmes avec Swift July 24 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 2 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 3 Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo) The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France Femmes avec Swift Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 25 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo) FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 3 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 4 Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France Femmes avec Swift The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC) Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 26 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 4 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 5 FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2 Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Premier League Summer Series – Brentford v. Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Newcastle Premier League Summer Series – Fulham v. Aston Villa Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France Femmes avec Swift Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 27 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 1 The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA) FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 5 FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo – Semifinals 1 & 2 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 6 Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 7-8 (Peacock Original) Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 1 The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Senior Open Championship – Round 1 Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA) Tour de France Femmes avec Swift Twisted Metal, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original) Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 28 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 2 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 6 FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 7 FINA World Swimming Championships – Women’s Water Polo Final Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 2 Premier League Summer Series – Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Senior Open Championship – Round 2 Tour de France Femmes avec Swift Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 29 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Round 3 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 7 FINA World Swimming Championships – Men’s Water Polo Final FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 8 Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original) On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Round 3 Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Senior Open Championship – Round 3 Tour de France Femmes avec Swift July 30 Aloha Heart, 2023 (Hallmark) The Amundi Evian Golf Championship – Final Round FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) FINA World Swimming Championships – Finals Day 8 IMSA – Road America #1 – Lamborghini Super Trofeo Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 12 (Peacock Original) On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR – 3M Open – Final Round Premier League Summer Series – Aston Villa v. Brentford Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Fulham Senior Open Championship – Final Round Tour de France Femmes avec Swift When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark) WWE NXT The Great American Bash July 31 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 13 (Peacock Original) Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo) The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) World Para Swimming ChampionshipsHere Comes The Boom, 2012 The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 Hollow Man, 2000 Horizon Line, 2020 The Hunger Games, 2012 Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013 Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014 Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015 Inferno, 2016 Inside Man, 2006 Jaws, 1975 – “Doo doo. Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo!” Jaws 2, 1978 Jaws 3-D, 1983 Jaws: The Revenge, 1987 Jumping The Broom, 2011 Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015 (Hallmark) Larry Crowne, 2011 The Last Airbender, 2010 Lone Survivor, 2013 A Majestic Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark) Mama, 2013 Mamma Mia!, 2008 Marrying Father Christmas, 2018 (Hallmark) Meet Joe Black, 1998 Meet the Parents, 2000 – “I've got nipples, Greg. Can you milk me?” Meet the Fockers, 2004 Little Fockers, 2010 Love at First Bark, 2017 (Hallmark) Mystery Men, 1999 Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016 A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016 (Hallmark) Reality Bites,1994 – Too many good lines, just rewatch this one! Role Models, 2008 A Rose for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark) Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016 (Hallmark) Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016 (Hallmark) A Song for Christmas, 2017 (Hallmark) The Terminal, 2004 That Awkward Moment, 2014 This Is 40, 2012 The Turning, 2020 Van Helsing, 2004 Waterworld, 1995 – “Whoa, this world sure is watery!*” (*full disclosure I haven't actually seen this one, I'm just assuming this is in it) Wimbledon, 2004 Woody Woodpecker, 2018 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Stephen Foster Stakes DP World Tour – Betfred British Masters – Round 3 IndyCar – Qualifying & Practice 2 – Mid-Ohio PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Round 3 Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 22 World Champs – RedBud Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France USA Swimming – Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5 U.S. Senior Open USFL Championship Game WWE Money in the Bank July 2 Diamond League Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Stockholm IndyCar – Final Warm Up & Race – Mid-Ohio MLB Sunday Leadoff – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago, IL The Outfit, 2022 PGA TOUR – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round Tour de France U.S. Senior Open – Final Round July 3 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France July 4 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Live From The U.S. Women’s Open Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) July 5 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Live From The U.S. Women’s Open Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France July 6 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original) Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023 (Peacock Original) LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) Live From The U.S. Women’s Open LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 1 Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 1 The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France July 7 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Live From The U.S. Women’s Open LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Round 2 Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Round 2 Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 1 July 8 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) IMSA – CTMP #1 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge IMSA – WeatherTech Qualifying & Michelin Pilot Challenge Live From The U.S. Women’s Open LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Featured Group – Round 3 Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News) MLB All-Star Futures Game On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR – Golf John Deere Classic – Round 3 Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 23 SMX World Champs – Southwick Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 2 World Para Track & Field Championships July 9 IMSA – Chevrolet Grand Prix IMSA – CTMP #2 – VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Live From The U.S. Women’s Open LPGA Tour – U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round MLB Sunday Leadoff – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR – John Deere Classic – Final Round Tour de France Track & Field – Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships – Day 3 U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer International Friendly– USA vs. Wales (Friendly) July 10 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo) Siegfried & Roy: The Original Tiger Kings, New Episode (Reelz) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb (MSNBC) Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 11 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, All 2 Episodes, (Peacock Original) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC) Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 12 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Firestarter, 2022* Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10 Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 13 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 3-4 (Peacock Original) LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 1* Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 1 PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 1 PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 1 The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 14 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) American Century Golf Championship – Round 1 The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Women FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Mixed IndyCar – Practice 1 – Toronto, Canada Los Miserables, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo) LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 2 Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 2 PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 2 PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Round 2 Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 15 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) American Century Golf Championship – Round 2 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Women FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Men FINA World Swimming Championships – 10km Men IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Toronto, Canada LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Round 3 On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Round 3 PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Round 3 PGA TOUR – Golf Genesis Scottish Open – Round 3 Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 24 SMX World Champs – Spring Creek Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France July 16 American Century Golf Championship – Final Round Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) Diamond League T&F – Silesia (Poland) FINA World Swimming Championships – 1m Springboard Men FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchro Women IndyCar – Final Warm-Up & Race – Toronto, Canada Kick-Ass 2, 2013 LPGA Tour – Dana Open – Final Round* MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates On Patrol: First Shift, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 1, New Episode (Reelz) PGA TOUR – Barbasol Championship – Final Round PGA TOUR Champions – Kaulig Companies Championship – Final Round PGA TOUR – Genesis Scottish Open – Final Round Riddick, 2013 Tour de France You Won’t Be Alone, 2022 July 17 Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchronized Women’s Event FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Synchronized Men’s Event Live From The Golf Open Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo) The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Twilight, 2008 The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012 Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 18 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 4, New Episodes (Oxygen) Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m/10m Team Event* Live From The Golf Open Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1 (Peacock Original) Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17a, New Episode (Oxygen) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Top Chef VIP, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) July 19 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Women’s Event Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC) Live From The Golf Open Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 2 (Peacock Original) LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 1 Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 20 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA) FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Men’s Event* FINA World Swimming Championships – Duet Freestyle Event* Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 5-6 (Peacock Original)* IMSA – FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix Live From The Golf Open Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 3 (Peacock Original) LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 2 Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 1 PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championships – Round 1 The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA) Tour de France Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 21 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episodes (NBC) FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive) FINA World Swimming Championships – 3 Springboard Women’s Event FINA World Swimming Championships – Team Freestyle Event* IndyCar – Practice – Iowa Live From The Golf Open Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 4 (Peacock Original) LPGA Tour – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational – Round 3 The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 2 Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC) PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 2 Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Squawk Box, New Episode Streaming Live (CNBC) Tour de France Track & Field – Wanda Diamond League – Monaco Voyagers, 2021 Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) July 22 Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC) Breeders Cup Challenge Horseracing – Haskell Stakes FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (Spanish) FINA World Swimming Championships – 3m Springboard Synchro Mixed FINA World Swimming Championships – 10m Platform Men’s Event FINA World Swimming Championships – Preliminaries Day 1 IMSA – Lime Rock – VP Racing Sports Car Challenge IMSA – Lime Rock – WeatherTech Qualifying A Lifelong Love, 2023 (Hallmark) Live From The Golf Open Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original) On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) The Open Golf Championship – 151st Open Championship Featured Group & Holes – Round 3 PGA TOUR – Barracuda Championship – Round 3 Premier League Summer Series – Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Super Motocross World Champs & Race Day Live – Washougal Tour de France July 23