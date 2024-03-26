April seems to be a quiet season for Apple TV+. However, it's premiering two original shows next month.
Two-time Academy Award-winner Michael Douglas stars in Franklin, which will debut on April 12. The series follows the life of one of America's founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin. It's based on Stacy Schiff's Stacy 2006 novel A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.
The show will focus on Franklin's time in France as he tries to get the support of the country to fight for America's independence during the Revolutionary War. The series is Apple's second historical drama after The New Look.
Ahead of seeing Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell as The Penguin, his mystery noir series Sugar will premiere on April 5. The series follows the story of private detective John Sugar (Farrell), who is hired by the legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) to find his missing granddaughter.
As Sugar delves into the Siegel family, he realizes that there are family secrets best left uncovered. The series will premiere two episodes on April 5. One new episode will be released every Friday until May 17.
A short and sweet April on Apple TV+
April 3
Loot (Season 2)
Loot returns for its second season after it premiered in 2022. The series follows the newly single Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) who recently divorced her tech billionaire husband (Adam Scott) and became the third-wealthiest woman in the world. As part of her newly single life, she decides to get involved with a charitable foundation she had forgotten she founded.
Michael Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon play the foundation's employees who also become Molly's friends.
April 5
Sugar
Girls State (2024)
Girls State is a documentary that follows teen girls from Missouri who are attending an immersive, week-long experiment called Girls State to learn how to build a government from scratch. It's a companion piece to the 2020 documentary Boys State.
The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
April 12
Franklin
April 24
The Big Door Prize (Season 2)
The series is based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name published in 2020 and premiered last year. The story follows a small town where a machine appears that offers to predict the “Life Potential” of those who use it. The show stars Chris Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis.