Max is prepping its subscribers for an action-packed March with its lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster, Comicbook.com reported.

The first of the month will see Deadpool, Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island joining the film roster. The first three Scream movies and all five Ocean's Eleven films will also be available to stream on the same day.

One of the biggest films of 2023 is set debut on Max in March. The blockbuster hit Wonka, which earned $600 million worldwide will premiere on March 8.

Check out what's in store on Max this March:

March 1

127 Hours
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Baby Mama
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Best Man Holiday
Bullet Head
Cabaret
Captain Fantastic
Deadpool
Dear White People
Dope
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Farewell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fruitvale Station
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Time
The Green Knight
Horrible Bosses
Hot Air
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island
Last Christmas
The Last Witch Hunter
Lean On Me
Leatherheads
Love Beats Rhymes
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
Nine Lives
Observe and Report
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
On Chesil Beach
Pulling Strings
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She's Out of My League
Shut In
Sinister
Sleepless In Seattle
Son of Kong
Still Alice
Straight Outta Compton
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Yes Man
Zookeeper

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 5
A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
March 6
My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)
March 7
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
March 8
Max logo and Wonka poster.
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka
March 11
Lakefront Empire (HGTV)
March 12
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
March 13
Vacation (2015)
March 14
The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
March 15
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
Dream Scenario
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
March 16
The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)
March 17
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
March 19
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
March 21
Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)
House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
March 23
Design Goals (Magnolia Network)
March 25
Lethally Blonde (ID)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
March 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
March 28
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)

 