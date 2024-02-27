Max is prepping its subscribers for an action-packed March with its lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster, Comicbook.com reported.
The first of the month will see Deadpool, Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island joining the film roster. The first three Scream movies and all five Ocean's Eleven films will also be available to stream on the same day.
One of the biggest films of 2023 is set debut on Max in March. The blockbuster hit Wonka, which earned $600 million worldwide will premiere on March 8.
Check out what's in store on Max this March:
March 1
127 Hours
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Baby Mama
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
The Best Man Holiday
Bullet Head
Cabaret
Captain Fantastic
Deadpool
Dear White People
Dope
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Farewell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fruitvale Station
Godzilla
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Good Time
The Green Knight
Horrible Bosses
Hot Air
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island
Last Christmas
The Last Witch Hunter
Lean On Me
Leatherheads
Love Beats Rhymes
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
Nine Lives
Observe and Report
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
On Chesil Beach
Pulling Strings
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She's Out of My League
Shut In
Sinister
Sleepless In Seattle
Son of Kong
Still Alice
Straight Outta Compton
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Yes Man
Zookeeper
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
Dream Scenario
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
March 30
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)