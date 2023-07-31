From new episodes of Billions to an underrated Martin Scorsese film, here's what's coming to Paramount+ in August.

New to Paramount+ (August 2023)

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

August 1

  • Mixtape (premiere)

August 4

  • The Chi (Season 6 premiere)

August 8

  • Never Seen Again (Season 4 premiere)

August 10

  • Love in Taipei (premiere)

August 11

  • All Up in the Biz (premiere*)
  • Billions (Season 7 premiere*)

August 15

  • Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (premiere)

Library shows coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

August 2

  • Air Disasters (Season 17)
  • Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
  • Big Brother (Season 25)**
  • Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)
  • Ollie's Pack (Season 1)

August 4

  • Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)**

August 9

  • RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2
  • Superfan (Season 1)**
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4-5)

August 10

  • The Challenge: USA (Season 2)**

August 11

  • PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

August 16

  • Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 7)
  • Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 2)
  • Black Ink Crew New York (Season 9)
  • Middlemost Post (Season 2)

August 23

  • The First of Us (Season 1)

August 24

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Library movies coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

August 1

  • Adventureland
  • Basic Instinct*
  • Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*
  • Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*
  • Black Snake Moan
  • Boogie Nights*
  • Casino*
  • Cop Land*
  • Cousins
  • Danny Collins*
  • Dead Again
  • Dinner For Schmucks
  • Disquiet
  • Domestic Disturbance
  • Double Jeopardy (1999)
  • Downhill Racer
  • El Dorado
  • Explorers*
  • Fatal Instinct*
  • Firewalker*
  • Force Majeure*
  • French Postcards
  • Ghost Town
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Hard Rain*
  • I.Q.*
  • Indecent Proposal
  • Jacob's Ladder
  • Jade*
  • Jennifer 8
  • Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
  • King Kong (1976)
  • Kinky Boots* (2006)
  • Last Holiday
  • Need For Speed*
  • Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
  • Nightwatch*
  • Orange County*
  • Playing By Heart*
  • Rat Race (2001)
  • Regarding Henry*
  • Rescue Dawn*
  • Rosemary's Baby*
  • Rudy
  • Sahara*
  • She's All That*
  • She's Having A Baby*
  • She's Out of My League
  • She's the Man
  • Shooter
  • Shut In*
  • Sicario
  • Snag
  • Snow Day (2000)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  • The Bigfoot Trap*
  • The Color of Money
  • The Crow*
  • The Devil Inside*
  • The Faculty
  • The Fighter
  • The Forger*
  • The Grifters*
  • The Honeymooners (2005)
  • The Ladies Man
  • The Last Airbender*
  • The Midnight Meat Train*
  • The Running Man
  • The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*
  • The Truman Show
  • The Uninvited
  • The Whale*
  • Thelma & Louise*
  • TMNT
  • What's Eating Gilbert Grape*
  • Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
  • Without a Paddle*
  • Wolf*
  • Zodiac*

August 10

  • The Pink Panther (2006)*

August 15

  • Sick of Myself*

August 16

  • Catch Me If You Can*
  • War of the Worlds (2005)

August 17

  • Mercy

August 19

  • Sabotage*

August 23

  • Bringing Out the Dead
  • Coneheads
  • Machete Kills*

August 24

  • Organ Trail

Note: * indicates title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers; ** indicates that All Paramount+ with Showtimes subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. They will also become available to next day after they air.

