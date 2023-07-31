From new episodes of Billions to an underrated Martin Scorsese film, here's what's coming to Paramount+ in August.
New to Paramount+ (August 2023)
Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres
August 1
- Mixtape (premiere)
August 4
- The Chi (Season 6 premiere)
August 8
- Never Seen Again (Season 4 premiere)
August 10
- Love in Taipei (premiere)
August 11
- All Up in the Biz (premiere*)
- Billions (Season 7 premiere*)
August 15
- Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (premiere)
Library shows coming to Paramount+ in August 2023
August 2
- Air Disasters (Season 17)
- Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
- Big Brother (Season 25)**
- Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)
- Ollie's Pack (Season 1)
August 4
- Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)**
August 9
- RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
- RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2
- Superfan (Season 1)**
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4-5)
August 10
- The Challenge: USA (Season 2)**
August 11
- PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
August 16
- Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 7)
- Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 2)
- Black Ink Crew New York (Season 9)
- Middlemost Post (Season 2)
August 23
- The First of Us (Season 1)
August 24
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
Library movies coming to Paramount+ in August 2023
August 1
- Adventureland
- Basic Instinct*
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*
- Black Snake Moan
- Boogie Nights*
- Casino*
- Cop Land*
- Cousins
- Danny Collins*
- Dead Again
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Disquiet
- Domestic Disturbance
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Downhill Racer
- El Dorado
- Explorers*
- Fatal Instinct*
- Firewalker*
- Force Majeure*
- French Postcards
- Ghost Town
- Gone Baby Gone
- Hard Rain*
- I.Q.*
- Indecent Proposal
- Jacob's Ladder
- Jade*
- Jennifer 8
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- King Kong (1976)
- Kinky Boots* (2006)
- Last Holiday
- Need For Speed*
- Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
- Nightwatch*
- Orange County*
- Playing By Heart*
- Rat Race (2001)
- Regarding Henry*
- Rescue Dawn*
- Rosemary's Baby*
- Rudy
- Sahara*
- She's All That*
- She's Having A Baby*
- She's Out of My League
- She's the Man
- Shooter
- Shut In*
- Sicario
- Snag
- Snow Day (2000)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- The Bigfoot Trap*
- The Color of Money
- The Crow*
- The Devil Inside*
- The Faculty
- The Fighter
- The Forger*
- The Grifters*
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- The Ladies Man
- The Last Airbender*
- The Midnight Meat Train*
- The Running Man
- The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*
- The Truman Show
- The Uninvited
- The Whale*
- Thelma & Louise*
- TMNT
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape*
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
- Without a Paddle*
- Wolf*
- Zodiac*
August 10
- The Pink Panther (2006)*
August 15
- Sick of Myself*
August 16
- Catch Me If You Can*
- War of the Worlds (2005)
August 17
- Mercy
August 19
- Sabotage*
August 23
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Coneheads
- Machete Kills*
August 24
- Organ Trail
Note: * indicates title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers; ** indicates that All Paramount+ with Showtimes subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. They will also become available to next day after they air.