From new episodes of Billions to an underrated Martin Scorsese film, here's what's coming to Paramount+ in August.

New to Paramount+ (August 2023)

Paramount+ Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres

August 1

Mixtape (premiere)

August 4

The Chi (Season 6 premiere)

August 8

Never Seen Again (Season 4 premiere)

August 10

Love in Taipei (premiere)

August 11

All Up in the Biz (premiere*)

Billions (Season 7 premiere*)

August 15

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback (premiere)

Library shows coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

August 2

Air Disasters (Season 17)

Air Warriors (Season 9-10)

Big Brother (Season 25)**

Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)

Ollie's Pack (Season 1)

August 4

Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)**

August 9

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Seasons 1-2

Superfan (Season 1)**

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4-5)

August 10

The Challenge: USA (Season 2)**

August 11

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

August 16

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 9)

Middlemost Post (Season 2)

August 23

The First of Us (Season 1)

August 24

Football Must Go On (Season 1)

Library movies coming to Paramount+ in August 2023

August 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Disquiet

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob's Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots* (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary's Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She's All That*

She's Having A Baby*

She's Out of My League

She's the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snag

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT

What's Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

August 10

The Pink Panther (2006)*

August 15

Sick of Myself*

August 16

Catch Me If You Can*

War of the Worlds (2005)

August 17

Mercy

August 19

Sabotage*

August 23

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills*

August 24

Organ Trail

Note: * indicates title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers; ** indicates that All Paramount+ with Showtimes subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. They will also become available to next day after they air.