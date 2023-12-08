Allen Lazard is expected to receive an opportunity for the New York Jets with Jason Brownlee out due to injury

It’s been a rough past few weeks in a difficult first season with the New York Jets for Allen Lazard. But a fresh opportunity awaits him in Week 14 when the Jets host the Houston Texans.

A healthy scratch from the lineup two weeks ago and targeted only once (an incompletion) in last week’s miserable 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Lazard should play a prominent role once again Sunday.

With wide receiver Jason Brownlee out with an ankle injury, Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated that Lazard will see more reps against the Texans.

“This will be a really good opportunity for him to flex some muscle,” Saleh said Friday.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. But Lazard has had a miserable season, catching 20 passes on 41 targets for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Lazard has been plagued by drops and penalties all season after catching an NFL career-high 60 passes a year ago with the Green Bay Packers. He played only eight snaps last week, sitting behind the undrafted Brownlee, who’s caught two passes in four games.

The woeful Jets offense, ranked 31st in the NFL, sorely needs a wide receiver to step up and take pressure off top dog Garrett Wilson. The reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year leads New York with 67 receptions for 745 yards and three TDs despite consistently facing double teams.

Lazard was expected to be that guy when he signed with the Jets. Now it’s up to him to “flex some muscle” and reconnect with quarterback Zach Wilson, who returns to the lineup after being benched two weeks ago.