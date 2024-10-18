The New York Jets are in primetime again in Week 7 as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are 2-4 through six games, have a new head coach, and made a big trade this week. Before Davante Adams makes his debut, we'll make our Jets Week 7 bold predictions.

After another brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills. general manager Joe Douglas made a big addition. Davante Adams requested a trade out of Las Vegas and is now reunited with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets should be better on offense with Adams and new play-caller Todd Downing. That will be put to the test against a solid Steelers defense in a road primetime game.

The loss to the Bills created a massive gap between the Jets and the lead in the AFC East. A win would have tied the two teams at 3-3, but there is now a two-game difference. To break the longest playoff drought in North American sports, they must start stringing wins together. We will pick the game and predict their offensive stats in our Jets Week 7 predictions.

Aaron Rodgers will not throw an interception

The Aaron Rodgers experiment has not been perfect so far for the Jets. They are 2-4 after waiting an entire year for him to recover from an Achilles injury. His stats are okay, with 1.387 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. His three-pick game against the Vikings has opened up the turnover questions and he will put them to bed in Week 7.

The Steelers' defense is one of the best in the league and will undoubtedly get to Rodgers and sack him multiple times. TJ Watt is among the top defensive players in the league and will dominate a putrid Jets offensive line. Their secondary is not as great and Rodgers can pick them apart when he is given time.

The reason Adams is on the Jets is because he and Rodgers are always on the same page. He did not think that Mike Williams could get to that point, meaning he is now on the trade block. Two of the four interceptions during the past two games have been on passes intended for Williams. He won't be making these mistakes with Adams as his intended receiver.

Davante Adams will score a touchdown

Because of his connection with Rodgers, Davante Adams will score a touchdown in his first game as a Jet. In his three games with the Raiders this season, he only caught one but it was a dominant performance. He racked up 110 yards against the Ravens with Gardner Minshew as the quarterback. It may not be a similar performance, but it will involve a touchdown.

Last week, the Steelers dominated the Raiders without Adams. The hamstring injury that kept him out forced Tre Tucker and Jakobi Myers into action. They were not able to get the ball moving against Pittsburgh but this Jets attack should be much better. It is a big test for the first game of the Adams era and the second of the Downing era.

The offense looked much better against the Bills, especially the running game. Breece Hall finally had open holes to run through, Rodgers was protected well on multiple occasions, and they scored two touchdowns. Adding Adams to the Downing attack should create the offense Jets fans were hoping they'd get with Rodgers.

The Jets will get Jeff Ulbrich his first win

The Steelers have officially made a quarterback change from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson. That matchup is much better for the Jets defense, who has struggled against running quarterbacks this year. They could not tackle Josh Allen in Week 6 and allowed a big run to Brock Purdy back in Week 1. But against Will Levis, Sam Darnold, and Bo Nix they were very successful. With Wilson at quarterback, the Jets will take the road win on Sunday night.

Jeff Ulbrich almost had a massive win in his first game as an NFL head coach on Monday night. Greg Zeurlein cost them once again, missing two field goals in a game they lost by three. Ulbrich and Douglas immediately brought in competition for Zuerlein hoping that it could push him to improve. That is the kind of move Jets fans have been yearning for and makes him a favorite among the fans.