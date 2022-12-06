By Ben Cooper · 4 min read

The NFL season is nearing the final stretch as the wild Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints capped off Week 13. The playoff picture is starting to formulate, and it’s an interesting race out in the NFC.

While it has been competitive, the NFC has not formulated the way everyone expected at the start of the season. There have been many surprise teams that are now in the middle of the playoff hunt.

Although there are many talented teams out in the AFC, the Super Bowl champion could still emerge out of the NFC.

With that said, let’s look at the NFC playoff picture and how it stands after Week 13.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1, 1st in NFC East)

The Philadelphia Eagles had a productive offseason but have taken a jump bigger than expected. Philadelphia went 9-8 last season, losing in the Wild Card Round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The all-in attitude from the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman was shown with the acquisition of A.J. Brown. Brown has been a real difference-maker for the offense, being a big-play threat and most recently getting revenge on his old team.

They have continued to be aggressive throughout the season, making additions like Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. Philadelphia will look to continue its success in Week 14 against the division riva New York Giants.

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2, 1st in NFC North)

The Minnesota Vikings have taken over the NFC North amid the Green Bay Packers’ struggles. Minnesota held on to beat the New York Jets on Sunday to pull out another huge win. The Vikings have a ton of offensive weapons, led by superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Minnesota will look to keep it rolling and clinch the division against the Detroit Lions next week.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4, 1st in NFC West)

The San Francisco 49ers have a very talented roster with many weapons, but they lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. This is a major blow for San Francisco and could spell trouble for the remainder of the season. The last pick in the draft, Brock Purdy, took over for the 49ers and played well, but it is hard to see him leading them to a Super Bowl.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6, 1st in NFC South)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have flown under the radar despite leading their division. Tom Brady and the Bucs pulled off a comeback win over the New Orleans Saints in the final seconds. Tampa Bay could be a surprise contender in the NFC, as you can never count out Brady, even despite this season’s overall malaise.

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3, 2nd in NFC East)

The Dallas Cowboys may not have the lead in the NFC East, but they are a true Super Bowl-caliber team. They have an elite defense, and the offense has continued to improve. Dallas blew out the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have a shot at winning it all, and if they are able to bring in Odell Beckham Jr., it could give them a big boost.

6. New York Giants (7-4-1, 3rd in NFC East)

The New York Giants are another team in the NFC East that is in the playoff picture. The development of quarterback Daniel Jones has helped the Giants improve drastically, as they already had a strong run game with Saquon Barkley. Their defense has been a big factor as well, and they are a legitimate playoff team but don’t have the experience or talent to keep up with the contenders.

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5, 2nd in NFC West)

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, many expected Seattle to enter a full-on rebuild. That has not been the case, as Seattle has continued to put together wins and put itself in the playoff hunt. It will be a final competitive stretch to earn their spot.

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1, 4th in NFC East)

The Washington Commanders tied with the Giants on Sunday, and they sit right outside of the playoffs. They have an elite defense and some weapons on offense. If Washington can get in, it will be as a Wild Card, as the NFC East is an extremely tough division.

9. Detroit Lions (5-7, 2nd in NFC North)

The Detroit Lions are really on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. Detroit came away with an easy 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but still have an uphill climb to the playoffs. They have shown throughout the season that they will play hard and tough, led by their head coach Dan Campbell.

The end of the NFL season will be a fun one to watch, and the tight playoff picture in the NFC will be great to see unfold.