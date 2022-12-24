By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers will take their talent to South Florida as they face off with the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. It’s time for us to showcase our NFL Christmas odds series with a Packers-Dolphins prediction and pick.

The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 last weekend. Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Also, Aaron Jones rushed 17 times for 90 yards while averaging 5.3 yards-per-carry and catching four passes for 36 yards and a score. A.J. Dillon rushed 11 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 32 yards. Also, Romeo Doubs caught five receptions for 56 yards in his return. Preston Smith had two sacks on defense while Rasul Douglas had six solo tackles and an interception.

The Dolphins lost 32-29 to the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park last week. Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Raheem Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards. Salvon Ahmed rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle caught three of seven targets for 114 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers are 3-2 over the last five games. Also, they are 2-5 away from Lambeau Field. The Dolphins are 2-3 over the previous five games, stuck in the middle of a three-game losing streak. The Fins are also 5-1 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 10-5, but the Packers have excelled better in recent matches. Significantly, Aaron Rodgers is 2-1 in his career against the Dolphins with a 98.2 quarterback rating, six touchdowns, one interception, and 776 yards. The Dolphins have not beaten the Packers at Hard Rock Stadium since 2000.

Here are the Packers-Dolphins NFL Christmas odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Christmas Odds: Packers-Dolphins Odds

Green Bay Packers: +3.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-118)

Under: 49.5 (-104)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers are still alive but need to win out to have a chance at the playoffs. Consequently, numerous losses have put them in this predicament, and now they must play their best football in December.

Rodgers has completed 64.9 percent of his passes with a 92.3 quarterback rating, 3093 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Jones has rushed 181 times for 937 yards on a 5.2 yards-per-carry rate with two touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 52 passes for 364 yards and five scores. Dillon has rushed 154 times for 660 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 26 passes for 194 yards. Allen Lazard has caught 46 passes for 627 yards and five touchdowns, while Christian Watson has 29 receptions for 447 yards and seven touchdowns.

Douglas has quietly had a great year on defense, with 53 solo tackles and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Jaire Alexander has 37 solo tackles and four interceptions. Quay Walker has 62 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Consequently, the absence of Rashan Gary has harmed this defense and their ability to make plays.

The Packers will cover the spread if Rodgers can make plays and find his open receivers. Moreover, the defense must find ways to stop Tagovailoa and force him to pass.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tagovailoa has had a great season. Substantially, having Waddle and Hill at his disposal has turned his career around and the future is bright for Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has completed 64.8 percent of his passes with a 107.8 quarterback rating, 3238 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Mostert has rushed 153 times for 746 yards on a 4.9 yards-per-carry rate with three touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 146 yards and a score. Additionally, Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed 44 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Hill has 109 receptions for 1529 yards and seven touchdowns, while Waddle has 62 catches for 1117 yards and seven scores.

Melvin Ingram has been a great playmaker for the Dolphins, registering six sacks. Also, Jerome Butler has 58 solo tackles and four sacks. Jaelan Phillips has contributed with 27 solo tackles and seven sacks. Ultimately, the Miami defense has struggled over losing streak, allowing the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bills to gash them on the ground before allowing the major catch. Josh Allen led the Bills down the field with little time to help set up the game-winning field goal last week. Consequently, the Dolphins have allowed the opposition to dictate the game.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can keep the offense humming and give the defense some time to rest. Moreover, it will help keep the balance and prevent a game-ending situation where they might lose on a last-second field goal.

Final Packers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins are cold right now and will have trouble with the Packers. Thus, Miami might win this game, but Green Bay is playing for their lives. Expect the Packers to keep it close.

Final Packers-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: +3.5 (-110)