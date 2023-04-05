My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their draft boards. One player who is widely expected to come off the board in the first-round is TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, and it looks like he’s been busy making pre-draft visits with a handful of teams throughout the week.

Johnston put together a breakout season with the Horned Frogs to help lead them to the National Championship Game, and his numbers have helped make him one of the top wide receivers in his draft class (60 REC, 1069 YDS, 6 TD). Johnston has already visited with two wide receiver needy teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, and he is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens as well on Thursday.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“TCU WR Quentin Johnston spent Monday visiting the Chiefs on a Top 30 visit and was with the Cowboys yesterday, source said. He flies to Baltimore for a Ravens visit tomorrow.”

All three of these teams have a need at wide receiver, making Johnston a logical target for each squad. The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency, the Ravens still don’t have a top wideout after only adding Nelson Agholor to that group in free agency, and the Cowboys are looking for another source of consistent production alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Johnston’s draft stock is all over the place, with some folks predicting him to be the first wideout off the board, and others predicting that he could end up being a late first-round pick. Each of these teams pick later in the first-round, so it will be interesting to see if Johnston falls down the board, as one of these three squads could end up landing him.