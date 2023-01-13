The NFL All-Pro selections were revealed on Friday, per AP News. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers led the charge with 4 First-Team All-Pro selections.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were amongst the Chiefs selected, while 49ers’ defensive stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner led the charge for San Francisco. They have both played a critical role in the Niners’ top-tier defense this season.

Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings’ superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson were picked unanimously for the team. Mahomes, Bosa, and Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones fell just one vote shy of being unanimous selections.

One other major storyline from the All-Pro selection reveal was New York Jets’ CB Sauce Gardner becoming the first rookie cornerback in over 40 years to be selected as a First-Team All-Pro. Gardner told the AP what the selection meant to him.

“That’s a big deal to me,” Gardner said. “It was one of my goals before training camp. It’s something I pray for. I worked so hard for it. It’s a true blessing for sure.”

It is no mistake that the Chiefs and 49ers led the way with 4 First-Team All-Pro selections. Both Kansas City and San Francisco have enjoyed strong seasons and are in position for a deep playoff run.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will garner strong MVP consideration. He enjoyed a fantastic year once again for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce, who as aforementioned was unanimously selected as a First-Team All-Pro, has played a pivotal role in both Mahomes and the Chiefs’ success.