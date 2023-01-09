By Mike Johrendt · 8 min read

We finally have the NFL postseason slate determined, with 14 teams fighting for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Plenty of teams are favored to advance to Super Bowl LVII, and the following NFL Playoff Power Rankings represent just how likely every team is to represent their respective conferences.

Week 18 saw plenty of postseason jockeying for seeding, as teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both won to earn their conference’s lone byes. Plus, both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills extended their winning streaks and locked down the second position in their conference’s playoff brackets.

On the flip side, teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens limped into the playoffs with final-week losses, and they both should be on high alert for first-round exits. Dak Prescott struggled in the Cowboys’ loss to the Washington Commanders, and the Ravens relied on third-string QB Anthony Brown in an 11-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won eight straight games.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

With their Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs earned the AFC’s top seed, giving Patrick Mahomes and company some much-needed time off. Securing that home-field advantage over the likes of the Bills and Bengals is key for Kansas City, as two of their three losses on the year came on the road.

Welcoming the lowest-remaining seed to GEHA Field, the Chiefs are in a great position to advance to the AFC Championship Game again, where they can exercise some demons and make it back to the Super Bowl.

2. Buffalo Bills

As the second-best team in these NFL Playoff Power Rankings, the Bills had an electric special teams performance from Nyheim Hines in their first game since the scary situation involving safety Damar Hamlin. Hines’ two return TDs, including on the opening kickoff to start the game, helped keep the Bills on the right track over the New England Patriots.

The Bills need to improve in the turnover category, as two lost fumbles and an interception helped keep New England in the game until late. With a regular-season win over the Chiefs in their back pocket, Buffalo draws the Miami Dolphins to open the postseason slate, a game that has plenty of question marks for the Dolphins.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

As the top seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles welcomed back Jalen Hurts for their Week 18 win over the New York Giants. Their bye week will be very much needed, especially for Hurts and the rest of this offense to get back on the same page, a unit that had Gardner Minshew running the team for a few weeks.

Hosting the lowest-remaining seed will present an early challenge for Philadelphia, so the bye week will need to be a focused one.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy continues to be yet another strong fill-in option at QB for the 49ers, and his performance against the Cardinals (in J.J. Watt’s final professional game) saw him throw for three TDs and only five incompletions. 10 wins in a row show just how efficient this team has been ever since losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries, and the midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey has been a huge spark plug.

Their Wild Card matchup against the Seahawks represents an interesting matchup for them, and how Purdy performs is going to be what makes or breaks their Super Bowl run.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

A relatively easy win over the Ravens cemented their spot in the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoff bracket as the AFC North divisional champions. With Joe Burrow and the offense running close to full capacity during an eight-game winning streak, they look to be hitting their stride just at the right time.

Their Wild Card matchup is with a familiar foe, as the Bengals get to face the Ravens in Cincinnati yet again. The injury status of Lamar Jackson is still up in the air, and if he returns, this matchup becomes even tougher, making their standing in the NFL Power Rankings a bit harder to pinpoint.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Plenty of doubters have come out of the woodwork with the recent struggles of the Minnesota Vikings, but they were able to hold down the No. 3 seed heading into the Wild Card Round. A home matchup with the New York Giants will be one of the hardest games to project in the opening round, especially since we won’t know which type of Vikings performance they will provide.

7. Dallas Cowboys

23 incompletions from Dak Prescott was the story of why they fell to the Commanders in their final game of the regular season, ending a strong 12-win campaign with a whimper. Serious offensive struggles across the board held this team back on Sunday, and likely will be obstacles next week.

Their trip to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a defining moment for Mike McCarthy and others, and if they have another early exit from the postseason, it will be an offseason full of hot seats around the facility.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Surprisingly, this season marks the first in Justin Herbert’s career that he will be in the playoffs — and this team should be a very tough out. While ranked in the bottom half of these NFL Playoff Power Rankings, that speaks more to the top-half talent in the playoffs and not the type of team the Chargers are.

Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and others will need to carry an even bigger load, and their matchup in Jacksonville will be super interesting to watch as both teams make their first forays into the playoffs in recent memory.

9. New York Giants

Being able to sit most of their starters in Week 18 against the Eagles was certainly an unfamiliar feeling for the New York Giants, but they absolutely earned that right with their strong nine-win season.

With the impending free agency of both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants have a few players who are going to be playing for a ton of money this offseason. That could be the perfect storm for an upset performance over the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Heading into a tough stadium to play in may be too much for the Giants to overcome, but don’t expect this game to be a blowout for the home team.

10. Baltimore Ravens

With Lamar Jackson and now Tyler Huntley having missed time, it was Anthony Brown who started for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. Jackson’s rumored return would be the type of jolt this offense needs, but will being out for around a month leave him slow upon his return?

Baltimore has a lot of its scouting already done for their next opponent, as they get to face the Bengals for the second consecutive week. Regardless of who is starting at QB for the Ravens, it will likely fall on the shoulders of the defense to carry the load, and that uncertainty is a big reason why they are in the bottom half of these NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming off a regular season of high passing volume from Tom Brady, the Buccaneers are one of this year’s worst divisional winners. Now that is not to say that they won’t advance past the Wild Card Round, but their first-round matchup against the Cowboys is certainly not a good one for them.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be the reason the Buccaneers win — or lose — this game, as they are what keeps Brady efficient. If the offensive line gives him time, then both star wideouts should be able to help spur the upset.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

Their division-clinching win on Saturday night over the Tennessee Titans represents a great end to the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and being in a position to be in the playoffs is not a familiar one for this franchise.

Trevor Lawrence has wholly looked the part of a first overall selection, and this offense has cobbled together a few thrown-away pieces to assemble a strong unit. Defensively, Travon Walker has been coming on late in the defensive trenches, and this side of the ball has been very impressive and may be key to defeating the Chargers.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Having snuck into the NFC bracket by beating the Los Angeles Rams and seeing the Green Bay Packers lose, the Seattle Seahawks get to now travel to the Bay Area to face the 49ers.

With this familiar opponent, the Seahawks know what to expect and just how dangerous this team is. With the Seattle defense having allowed over 375 yards of total offense to the 49ers in their Week 15 matchup, things will need to be better if they want any shot of advancing.

14. Miami Dolphins

A low-scoring win over the New York Jets is what pushed the Miami Dolphins into the postseason, hopefully cooling the seat for Mike McDaniel as this team’s head coach. The status of Tua Tagovailoa is still up in the air for their Wild Card matchup with the Bills, but it is obvious how much better this team is when he is out there.

If the Dolphins want any sort of a chance against Buffalo, their performance against the Jets cannot be a sign of things to come for the offense — and that’s a big IF. Their standing at the bottom of the NFL Playoff Power Rankings is pretty solid, regardless of who their QB is.