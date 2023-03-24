Former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe went on the Joe Rogan Experience and talked about his NFL playing career. He revealed the shocking details surrounding an injury he suffered in 2013.

"In 2013 I bruised my spinal cord, I was paralyzed for 3 hours and I played 2 weeks later… 12 weeks later, I had a seizure… I was in a coma for 36 hours." —Former Broncos/Ravens DL Derek Wolfe, shares his scary injury. (via Joe Rogan Experience)pic.twitter.com/g2ZDUjQcVv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

“Every time I got touched my arms were going numb and I’m a defensive lineman so my head is getting hit every play…I wasn’t getting enough fresh blood to my brain because I had a bruise right at the base of my brain stem.”

Wolfe reveals the very scary details of the injury that almost killed him. The gratitude in his voice is palpable speaking on the experience that led to a seizure and put him in a coma for 36 hours.

Wolfe retired as a Denver Bronco in 2022 after a ten-year career. He was drafted to Denver in 2012 as the 36th overall selection and spent most of his career in the orange and blue. He was a member of 2015 Super Bowl Champion Broncos who swallowed up MVP Cam Newton and sent Peyton Manning into a retirement as a winner.

In March of 2020, Wolfe changed teams for the first time in his career, signing a 1-year, $3m contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He suffered a hip injury in 2021 that ended his season, and ultimately ended his career.

Retiring with the Denver Broncos was always a goal for Wolfe, and he was able to accomplish that goal. On July 29, 2022, Derek Wolfe signed a one-day contract with the Broncos and retired. He launched his broadcasting career a few months later.

Wolfe had a very successful NFL career but has to be satisfied to be off of the gridiron. Given the severity of his 2013 injury, he is lucky to even be able to recount the experience.