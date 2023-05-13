They say you do anything for the client. The NFL Players Association says otherwise and is investigating agent David Canter for allegedly attempting to persuade teams to pick players he represented in the 2023 NFL Draft with gifts and perks, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Canter is the president of GSE Worldwide and has been in the industry for a long time. He is being accused of contacting multiple teams and offering up vacation properties that are owned by him and his wife in exchange for drafting one of his clients. He had 21 players that were eligible for selection. Most notably, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers in the second round.

Canter maintains his innocence in a statement from his lawyer, stating he “engaged in no wrongdoing and is fully cooperating with the NFLPA.” He has multiple well-known clients in the NFL, including Xavien Howard, DeMarcus Lawrence and Asante Samuel Jr. If the Committee on Agent Relations and Discipline find that his conduct was unethical, they could potentially revoke his agent’s certification.

This is apparently not the first time Canter has been looked into by the NFLPA, which could factor into the disciplinary ruling. It remains to be seen how concrete the evidence against him is, but these allegations could be crippling for GSE Worldwide’s reputation. One can only hope that “bribery” did not play a role in this NFL Draft or any other.

The allegations are of obvious importance to the NFLPA, who does not want any player’s value being determined by external factors like a weekend getaway. Therefore, they could be looking to make a strong statement.

That depends on if Canter is found to be in violation, though. Both he and the labor union should brace themselves for a long investigation.