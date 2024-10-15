Lisa Salters, a regular member of ESPN's “Monday Night Football” broadcast team, was not in attendance for the Week 6 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Joe Buck mentioned that Salters was absent due to a personal matter.

Buck, the voice of “Monday Night Football,” informed millions of viewers about Lisa Salters' absence, stating, “Lisa Salters is attending to a personal matter. We look forward to her return. And all of us sending our very best to Lisa and her family.”

After 13 years as a seasoned presence on the MNF sidelines, Salters' sudden departure left fans concerned and hoping for her quick return.

Lisa Salters' path to “Monday Night Football” is both inspiring and remarkable. Standing at just 5 feet 2 inches, she once held the record for the shortest women's basketball player in Penn State University history. However, her petite stature belied a larger-than-life presence in the world of sports journalism.

Before joining ESPN in 2000, Salters gained valuable experience in high-profile news coverage during the 1990s. She reported on the trials stemming from the Oklahoma City bombing and covered the notorious O.J. Simpson trial for ABC News.

These experiences honed her ability to handle emotionally charged situations, a skill that has become invaluable on the NFL sidelines.

A defining moment that showcased Salters’ professionalism and empathy occurred during her coverage of Damar Hamlin on January 3, 2023. As the Buffalo Bills safety lay motionless on the field, Salters struck a careful balance between journalism and compassion in her reporting.

Her calm yet caring delivery earned widespread respect, with one tweet stating,“Lisa Salters proving you can be an incredible journalist while still showing empathy.”

As the NFL community rallied to support Salters, focus shifted to her substitute for the night. Laura Rutledge, known for hosting NFL Live and SEC Nation, swapped her studio seat for the sideline microphone.

Rutledge, 35, has established herself in the sportscasting world. She's no stranger to sideline reporting, having covered the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres early in her career. However, stepping into the role for Monday Night Football presents a unique challenge.

This high-pressure setting stands in stark contrast to the more laid-back nature of studio programs. Rutledge acknowledges this difference in an Aug. 2024 Forbes interview, saying, When it comes to studio shows, it’s much bigger picture, but then also finding ways to be very detail oriented and a unique angle that maybe we haven’t seen everywhere else that week.”

In the game Salters was supposed to cover, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills triumphed over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, winning 23-20 on Monday night to seize control of the AFC East.

Allen tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, while Tyler Bass redeemed an earlier miss by hitting a go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining. This victory allowed the Bills (4-2) to break a two-game losing streak, and they have never lost three consecutive games with Allen as their starting quarterback.

The Jets (2-4) suffered their third consecutive loss, concluding a chaotic week that saw head coach Robert Saleh get fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich take over as interim head coach, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett demoted from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.