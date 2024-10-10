Combining the NFL and entertainment worlds, the latest show that has garnered attention has been the FX television series titled “Aaron Hernandez: American Sports Story” which details the life of the former New England Patriots tight end. A character in the show is Rob Gronkowski which a clip has went viral on social media as the actor plays the star “over the top” as even the legendary football player would say.

Gronkowski was on the show “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams where he talked about the performance of Laith Wallschleger who is a former NFL player in his own right. The recently retired tight end would say that the actor is actually a “good friend” of his which makes the moment all the more better.

“It was definitely over the top. Do you want to know a fun fact about that clip,” Gronkowski asked Adams. “That is my good friend Laith who is playing me there, I’ve known him for about 14 years. He definitely went over the top, and I feel like it fit the show perfectly though, especially with all the other characters, and Coach Belichick. Just seeing Robert Kraft in this show as well. I feel like it was definitely over the top, a little exaggerated that’s for sure but it played the part in how this show was produced.”

Rob Gronkowski reveals he's friends with the actor that portrays him

Gronkowski is not the only character on the show as the controversial show even features actors that play obviously Hernandez, but also Tom Brady, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft, and more. Wallschleger as Gronkowski does make a lot of sense as while being good friends with each other, he has played him technically in other commercials as a “double” as the 35-year old revealed Thursday.

“This show just went and got one of your cronies from Buffalo or New England? Is he like a friend of yours?” Adams asks Gronkowski.

“Yes it’s actually a good friend of mine and he plays my doubles in all of my other commercials and everything else I do,” Gronkowski said. “He was my double in The Kick of Destiny as well, so I think you met him before. So he’s a good friend and it was hilarious and it was classic.”

The actor played with the Arizona Cardinals, but did not see a permanent spot with them on their roster as he came out of the University of Delaware where he played at defensive end and tight end. After football, he took his career to acting where he has been in multiple shows on major networks like ABC, CBS, The CW, HBO, and now FX for the show focusing on the life of Aaron Hernandez.