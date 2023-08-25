The Indianapolis Colts are doing their best to move forward after the trade demands of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor were revealed. The Colts are preparing for their Sunday, September 10 opener against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will take place in The Hoosier State.

Rumors have circulated regarding a trade of Taylor, eliciting a sarcastic take from Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

The Colts have several possible trade partners ranked among the best for Taylor, who was the consensus number one fantasy football player last season prior to a difficult season in the backfield for the venerable NFL franchise.

Now rumors have surfaced regarding possible trades of Taylor to the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, respectively. Taylor has a home in Miami and would be happy to be traded there according to a rumor published by The Miami Herald.

Former Eagles personnel executive and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick had the following to say about Taylor’s fit in South Beach.

“This is a guy that could put them over the top as far as his ability to be an inside/outside home run threat in that offense that will pose a problem for defenses that not many offenses do because of their speed and ability to defend every blade of grass. [It] forces you as a defense to play with light boxes because you’re so scared to death of them going over the top.

The Broncos are another team that may be interested according to the report. Javon Williams, a high octane and talented running back, is coming back from a 2022 ACL injury. Samaje Perine, who could fill a starting role on the team’s depth chart for the time being, is viewed as a stop-gap option at best.

Ultimately, where Taylor ends up depends on a lot of different factors, including timing and fit. Meanwhile, the Colts are prepared to move forward with Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull waiting in the wings.