With debates over running back market value dominating headlines the last few months, it was only a matter of time before one team would have a full-on crisis on their hands. Owner Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts have their backs firmly pressed against the wall with Jonathan Taylor.

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders remain engaged in a stand-off, but there is a good chance he suits up at some point, if not at the beginning of the season. Saquon Barkley also objected to his current contract situation and Austin Ekeler requested a trade. Both reported to training camp on time. Management holds the leverage in each scenario, simply because there is not a huge demand for the position.

A precedent has been set. A running back is not a top financial priority for an NFL front office. But Taylor is determined to buck that trend. The first part of his mission requires getting himself shipped out of Indianapolis. It appears that the organization is finally starting to acquiesce to the former All-Pro's request, as he is now permitted to seek a potential trade partner.

This undeniably puts the Colts in a pickle. While they don't want to break the bank for the 24-year-old, Irsay and company do want a hefty haul in exchange for Taylor. A first-round pick, or a package commensurate to one, is the reported asking price. Hypocrisy aside, this franchise is right to be thinking big. A high-impact player must net considerable return value.

We are going to spend some time in Indy's shoes and figure out what is the optimal way to salvage this conflict. With the future firmly in mind, here are the best trades the Colts must consider for Jonathan Taylor.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Time will tell if #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is traded, but the interest is real and calls are being made. pic.twitter.com/dfOH85vNkb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2023

Chiefs trade a 2nd and 4th-round pick and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Let's start with what many will consider a long shot destination. At first glance, the Kansas City Chiefs hardly seem like a good trade candidate. They lack cap space and just won a Super Bowl without a star running back. Moreover, Isiah Pacheco has the potential to lock down the backfield for the next couple years. All of those factors can be trumped by one crucial KC objective: Becoming a dynasty.

The defending Super Bowl champions have made their intentions crystal clear. Sure, every team strives to repeat, but back-to-back titles feel so intertwined to the narrative of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Achieving something that hasn't been done in 20 years will cement their legacy. Acquiring Taylor can keep them on top.

Travis Kelce will eventually start to decline, and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster could be more costly than fans anticipate. Adding another offensive juggernaut like the 2021 rushing leader gives Andy Reid so many more options and a true double-edged sword. Money will eventually be an issue, but long-term problems can be put on the back burner when pursuing dynasties.

Now that we have established the benefit for the Chiefs, we need to determine if this package would cut it for Colts general manager Chris Ballard. A first-rounder is just not in the cards, but a second, fourth and a replacement running back who is only 24 and doesn't cost much should get his attention. The team has to build around rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. These assets can go towards protecting its lofty investment.

Dolphins trade a 2nd, 3rd, 6th-round pick and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Colts' best chance at coming out big in a Jonathan Taylor trade is by capitalizing on a team's desperation. The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last season despite Tua Tagovailoa missing four games and have the roster to do so again. But there is a lot of pressure on them to make a move.

The AFC East could be a gauntlet now that the New York Jets have Aaron Rodgers. Miami cannot afford to be jumped by them or any other team. This young group is ready to take the next step, but they need to separate themselves from the pack. Taylor has the talent to launch the Dolphins into divisional contention.

On a down and injury-ravaged year, he still rushed for 4.5 yards per carry in 2022. Mike McDaniel can do serious damage by pairing Taylor with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Tagovailoa. Defenses could be overwhelmed beyond repair. The front office already considered signing Dalvin Cook, and this RB comes with plenty of more upside given his age. Rookie Devon Achane is definitely intriguing, but Taylor can be a season-altering addition.

Most rush yards per game by a RB since 2020: 112.6 — Derrick Henry

[large gap]

89.6 — Nick Chubb

89.3 — Jonathan Taylor

88.4 — Dalvin Cook The only ones averaging at least 80 rush yards per game. pic.twitter.com/2xx0KMRXwM — StatMuse NFL (@statmusenfl) August 23, 2023

That temptation might be strong enough to get Indy a second and third-round draft pick (would have to be 2025). This is the only possible situation where Ballard and the front office might hold more negotiating power. They know Miami has been looking to upgrade the backfield, so why not apply some pressure. While there is a limit to how much the Colts can push, this package seems attainable.

New head coach Shane Steichen will need a serviceable back in Taylor's absence, and Jeff Wilson Jr. more than suffices. His versatility should complement Anthony Richardson well.

The Colts will need to be very careful in the coming weeks. They cannot be overly firm on their first-round asking price. Injury concerns and expected compensation will force them to compromise. Even so, Jonathan Taylor can bring back enough value to help Indianapolis regain its footing as quickly as possible.

The door for a trade has been opened. Things have changed before, but it looks like we have reached a point of no return in this case. Fans can only hope that a beneficial resolution is reached quickly, so that the focus can fully shift back to rebuilding this scuffling franchise.