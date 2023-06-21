The NFL reiterated its gambling policy on a conference call with league sources, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Here is a breakdown of the six key NFL gambling rules for players and NFL employees.

1.) Do not bet on the NFL. That means no betting on your team's games, nor any other games. No prop bets, player props or futures allowed either.

2.) Do not bet on anything from team facilities, on team road trips or at team hotels. NFL players cannot bet on anything, even non-football events, while with their team.

3.) Do not have someone bet for you. Pretty straightforward, there's no loophole for the NFL's gambling policy.

4.) Do not share team ‘inside information.' Basically no insider trading. If you know a player is getting traded, etc. you cannot share that knowledge for others to leverage.

5.) Do not enter a sports book during the NFL playing season. For example, if you're playing the Raiders in Las Vegas, don't spend your free time in the casino. Being in a sports betting environment incriminates you as much as the act of betting.

6.) Do not play daily fantasy football. Fantasy football is generally associated with betting, thus NFL players can't participate in this for the integrity of the game.

Given a recent string of NFL gambling violations, from Calvin Ridley's suspension to the current investigation into Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers' illegal gambling activities, the league felt it was time to reestablish what players (and employees) are not allowed to do as members of the NFL.