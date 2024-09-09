The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive contract just hours before their game against the Browns. The deal is worth $240 million and carries a $60 million annual salary, the highest in league history. Ahead of his announcing debut, Tom Brady dished on the new deal. In his opening remarks, he gave Prescott a playoff challenge.

“Dak signed the largest contract in the history of the NFL, now he's got to go out there and earn it,” Brady said of the Cowboys' quarterback. “And 2023 was his best season, he's coming off of that. But going forward, it's going to be what happens in the postseason.”

In the first game under the new deal, Prescott shined. The Cowboys won 33-17 thanks to his 179 yards and touchdown pass as well as great special teams play. Kicker Brandon Aubrey went four-for-four on field goals and KaVontae Turpin returned a punt for a touchdown. They look to ride that momentum into their Week 2 matchup against the Saints.

Brady's opening comments are exactly what NFL and Cowboys fans have been saying about Prescott for years. The team has not made the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl since their 1995 title. The playoffs have been a struggle for Prescott, emphasized by last year's embarrassing defeat. For this deal to not be a massive overpay, that will need to change.

Dak Prescott's playoff performances must improve for Cowboys

No matter what fans thought of Tom Brady's announcing debut, he certainly knows a thing or two about playoff success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was also fair in his criticism of Prescott. The Cowboys have only played seven playoff games in the eight seasons he has been the starting quarterback. They are 2-5 in those games, with their only two wins coming in the Wild Card round.

Prescott has 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a QBR of 94.1 in the playoffs. While these are not pitiful numbers, he has not stepped up in the fourth quarter when needed. In 2023, it was the first half that spelled doom for the Cowboys. They were down 27-7 at halftime last year against the Green Bay Packers. Prescott was unable to keep pace with Jordan Love in that game.

Prescott must earn this payday in the playoffs this year. Coach Mike McCarthy is firmly on the hot seat and must advance past the Divisional Round to keep his job. Their ability to do that lies with Prescott. His favorite target, Ceedee Lamb, is signed long-term as well. The duo must continue to excel in the regular season and carry that into the playoffs.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke after the news broke saying that the Cowboys had to “believe in a future with Dak” to make the deal. He also gave a creative non-answer when asked about the impact on Micah Parsons' pending extension. There is a lot to be sorted out in Dallas and Jones will have his hands full trying to keep this core intact.

The Cowboys had a great start to the season on Sunday with a win and a new contract for their quarterback. For this deal to be worth it, they must start winning in January.