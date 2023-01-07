By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers for the final game of the regular season! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Broncos prediction and pick.

The Chargers are in a good position right now. Just weeks back, the Bolts were (6-6) on the season and many had doubts about if they would even make the postseason. Fast forward to Week 18, LA is now (10-6) and will be the 5-seed in the playoffs with a win or a Baltimore loss. Brandon Staley has done a fantastic job of flipping the script and has transformed the defense into an elite group. The news gets even better, the team is getting healthier and that is a scary sign. Joey Bosa is back and the offensive line could see Rashawn Slater return for the postseason.

The Broncos are ready to end an embarrassing season that they hope no one ever brings up again. The Broncos are (4-12) and might as well lose this game to earn a better draft position. Despite the underperformance, there is a lot to look forward to for next season. They don’t have any draft capital, but if Russell Wilson and the passing game improve, with the talent on defense they can have a winning season as everyone expected.

Here are the Chargers-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Broncos Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-105)

Denver Broncos: -3 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How To Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS App, NFL Sunday Ticket

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers come into this game as the underdogs because there is a good chance they might not even need a win. If the Ravens fall to the Bengals in the early window, the Bolts will secure the 5-seed regardless of the result of this game. That being said, I still expect the starters to play at least the first half. It’s always good to have momentum going into the playoffs. The Bolts don’t know their opponent for the playoffs and it could be either the Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, or Bengals. All four of those teams are tough opponents so expect the Bolts to try and prepare for them by continuing to work on the rush defense. Stopping the run has been the weak point for the Chargers this season, but they have improved it over the last few weeks.

On the offensive side, expect a lot of short-field passing and outside rushes. Joe Lombardi has coached a conservative offense all year long for the Chargers and that won’t change Sunday. He may let Justin Herbert air one out but keeping him safe is the number one priority. Without Herbert, the Chargers don’t stand a chance in the postseason. The offensive line has done a good job of keeping him safe lately.

If you are going to bet on the Chargers, maybe do so for a first-half prop. The Broncos will play to win.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos are the favorite as the oddsmakers expect LA to coast through the game. However, Denver has half the roster banged up and a few already declared out for tomorrow. Russell Wilson will need to play one of the better games of the season if they want to win this game. The Broncos haven’t won since Dec. 18 and before that back in October. They battled against the Kansas City Chiefs last week and almost pulled off a comeback against Patrick Mahomes. Denver will need to play with that same fire that shocked many fans in Kansas City last week.

The offense averages just 16 points per game. That has been the biggest reason why they haven’t won games. Their defense has played extremely well and kept them in games. Yet, Wilson was unable to complete passes which resulted in a ton of missed opportunities. That will need to change if the Broncos want to cover three points at home.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to make because it could easily go in the opposite direction. The Chargers are the better team and should cover three points on the road. Who knows, they might even blow the Broncos out.

Final Chargers-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Chargers +3 (-105)