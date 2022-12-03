By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Raiders prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles has gone 6-5 this season, snapping a two-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona last weekend. Head coach Brandon Staley has milked every ounce out of this team with the injuries that have occurred. While in second place in the AFC West, an easy end to the season leaves a playoff path open.

Nothing has gone right for Las Vegas, as the team is 4-7, third place in a bad AFC West division. New head coach Josh McDaniels has looked overmatched at times. The Raiders have rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win two games in a row entering this matchup.

Here are the Chargers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Raiders Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +2.5 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.4 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Justin Herbert has been solid, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,004 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herbert has been beaten up all season after a rib injury against Kansas City, yet appears to be “the guy” for Los Angeles. Austin Ekeler leads the team with 554 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Los Angeles does not use the run game very often, rushing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns as a team.

Injuries have ravaged a strong receiving core, but new stars have emerged. Josh Palmer is the team’s leading receiver with 552 yards, catching three touchdowns. The former third-round pick has already put up career numbers. Ekeler leads the team with five touchdown catches. Keenan Allen has been limited to four games but has 220 receiving yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Carter has caught three touchdowns and Gerald Everett has caught two. Los Angeles has averaged 22.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

Defense has been an issue for the Chargers, ranking 29th by allowing 25.6 points per game. Losing Joey Bosa was a huge blow to the pass rush, but Khalil Mack is back and healthy, leading the team with seven sacks. Los Angeles has registered 22 sacks while Las Vegas has surrendered 23.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr is still a capable quarterback, although he may not survive what seems to be a rebuilding period for Las Vegas. Carr has completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 2,730 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Josh Jacobs is basically the team’s lone source of a running game, leading the team with 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. The Raiders have totaled 1,351 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a team.

Davante Adams has enjoyed his reunion with college teammate Carr, leading the team with 999 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Mack Hollins ranks second with 531 yards and three touchdowns. Las Vegas has averaged 24.1 points per game, which is 10th in the league.

Defense has also been an issue for Las Vegas, allowing 25.1 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league. Maxx Crosby has been the lone pass-rushing threat for Las Vegas, with 10.5 sacks. Las Vegas has totaled 16 sacks as a team.

Final Chargers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

This will be a shootout, and while Las Vegas is hot, I think the Chargers are just flat-out better.

Final Chargers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles +1 (-112), over 49.5 (-110)