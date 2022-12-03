By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a marquee Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chiefs-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Kansas City has gone 9-2 this season, continuing their run as one of the best franchises in the NFL. Following a loss to Buffalo, the Chiefs have ripped off five straight victories. In the five games, Kansas City has scored a total of 147 points. Head coach Andy Reid has cemented his legacy with his tenure in Kansas City.

Cincinnati has gone 7-4, first place in the NFC North division. Following a year in which they lost in the Super Bowl, Cincinnati seems primed to return to the playoffs. After an embarrassing loss to Cleveland, Cincinnati has won three straight games.

Here are the Chiefs-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Bengals Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Patrick Mahomes clearly gives Kansas City a natural advantage. Mahomes has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,585 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mahomes has also rushed for 274 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Pacheco has emerged from a crowded backfield to lead the team with 455 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is second with 302 rushing yards and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Kansas City has rushed for 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns as a team.

As usual, Mahomes has been gifted a gaggle of talented receivers. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the way with 912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Mecole Hardman, who is on Injured Reserve, is second with four touchdown catches. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and new addition Kadarius Toney provide serious weapons for Mahomes. Oh, and in case you want to focus on the receivers, Edwards-Helaire has caught three touchdowns. Kansas City owns the league’s best offense, averaging 29.6 points per game.

Kansas City’s defense has been okay, allowing 22.1 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Chris Jones has been a menace to opposing offensive lines, registering 10 sacks. Kansas City has totaled 35 sacks and Cincinnati has allowed 35.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Not to be outdone, Joe Burrow has solidified himself as a top quarterback in the NFL, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,160 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Burrow has also rushed for four touchdowns, which ranks second on the team. Joe Mixon has been limited with a concussion but leads the team with 605 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Cincinnati has rushed for 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns as a team.

Ja’Marr Chase, the team’s second-leading receiver, has returned to practice after a brutal hip injury. He is questionable for Sunday. Tee Higgins has picked up the slack in Chase’s absence, leading the team with 826 receiving yards and ranking second with four touchdown catches. Tyler Boyd has also caught four touchdowns, while Mixon has been a consistent threat with two touchdown catches. Cincinnati has averaged 25.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.k

The defense has also been a strong point for Cincinnati, ranking 13th by allowing 21.0 points per game. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with six sacks, while Cincinnati has racked up 17. Kansas City has only allowed 17 sacks.

Final Chiefs-Bengals Prediction & Pick

Make sure you find a way to tune into this one. Mahomes will be the difference maker.

Final Chiefs-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City -2.5 (-110), over 52.5 (-110)