By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to take on the Detroit Lions in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jaguars-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below.

Jacksonville has improved from a disastrous 2021 season, going 4-7 under new head coach Doug Pederson. Former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence has taken a step forward, and for once, the future is looking bright in Duval. In a weak AFC South, Jacksonville is in second place.

Detroit has won three of their last four games to improve to a 4-7 record. Head coach Dan Campbell’s team finally has delivered on the hype from Hard Knocks. A weak NFC North division has Detroit in second place and possibly contending for a playoff spot.

Here are the Jaguars-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Lions Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1 (-114)

Detroit Lions: -1 (-106)

Over: 51.5 (-105)

Under: 51.5 (-115)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, Trevor Lawrence has made strides in his development, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 2,655 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. Lawrence is also tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Travis Etienne, a college teammate of Lawrence, leads the team with 728 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jacksonville has totaled 1,434 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has emerged as a favorite target for Lawrence, leading the team with 725 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Zay Jones ranks second with 562 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew has caught three touchdowns and Marvin Jones has hauled in two. Jacksonville has been solid on offense, ranking 16th with 22.2 points scored per game. The Jaguars scored 28 points in an upset victory over Baltimore last Sunday.

Jacksonville’s defense has improved, ranking 14th in the league with 22.1 points allowed per game. Jacksonville has sacked their opponents 17 times, and Detroit has also surrendered 17. Andre Cisco leads the team with three interceptions, but Jared Goff has only thrown seven interceptions.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff has quietly put together a strong season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,682 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff was banished to Detroit after the Rams wanted an upgrade but now has seemed to pump some air back into his career. Jamal Williams leads the team with 734 rushing yards and 13 (!!!) touchdowns. D’Andre Swift is second with 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Detroit has totaled 1,424 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team with 716 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With TJ Hockenson now in Minnesota, Brock Wright has taken over tight end duties, hauling in 11 catches and one touchdown. Kalif Raymond has totaled 370 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown. Detroit has averaged 25.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

For as explosive as the offense is, the defense is equally as bad. Detroit’s group ranks dead last in the league with 28.2 points allowed per game. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with five and a half sacks, also intercepting two passes. Kerby Joseph leads the team with three interceptions. Lawrence has improved his decision-making in year two, but last year was brutal, so maybe there is a chance for Detroit to switch the narrative.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick

Two bad defenses mean a ton of points and Detroit seems to be the better team of late.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit -1 (-106), over 51.5 (-105)