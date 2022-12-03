By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Green Bay Packers will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Packers-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below.

Green Bay has gone through some uncharacteristic struggles this season, with a loss last weekend dropping their record to 4-8. Head coach Matt LaFleur may be in for a bit of a rebuild with the aging Aaron Rodgers looking mortal. In a lost season, maybe it’s time to test Jordan Love?

Chicago seems to be the most encouraging 3-9 team in all of football. With the emergence of their second-year quarterback Justin Fields, the talk surrounding the team is surprisingly optimistic. Now, the key will be determining which weapons best suit Fields’ skillset.

Here are the Packers-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Bears Odds

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-104)

Chicago Bears: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Rodgers is expected to play after leaving with an injury last week. Rodgers has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,682 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Just last week Rodgers revealed he has been dealing with a broken thumb since week six and now has an undisclosed “oblique” injury. Aaron Jones leads the team with 821 rushing yards and two touchdowns. AJ Dillon is second with 531 rushing yards and is tied for the lead with two rushing touchdowns. Green Bay has rushed for 1,455 yards and five touchdowns as a team.

Allen Lazard leads the team with 553 receiving yards, hauling in five touchdowns. Rookie Christian Watson has emerged as a true deep threat, leading the team with six touchdown catches. Watson leads the team with an average of 16.0 yards per catch. Jones has also caught four touchdowns. Green Bay has averaged 19.6 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Green Bay’s defense has not been much better, ranking 23rd by allowing 23.6 points per game. Rashan Gary leads the team with six sacks, and Green Bay has totaled 24 sacks. The good news is Chicago’s offensive line has proven themselves incapable of protecting the quarterback, allowing 42 sacks.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields missed last week’s game against the Jets and was sorely missed in the 34-10 defeat. Fields has been limited in practice so far this week. The second-year signal-caller has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,642 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Where Fields excels is on the ground, leading the team with 834 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. David Montgomery is set to be the main running back with Khalil Herbert on the Injured Reserve. Montgomery has rushed for three touchdowns in 11 games. Chicago’s bread and butter is the running game, totaling 2,304 yards and 14 touchdowns. Tight end Cole Kmet leads the team with five touchdown catches. Chicago’s offense ranks 19th in the league with an average of 20.9 points per game.

Defense has been bad at best for Chicago, ranking 27th in the league by allowing 25.4 points per game. Chicago has only registered 16 sacks on the season, and Green Bay has surrendered 24. Star defensive back Eddie Jackson, who leads the team with four interceptions, has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick

Even if Fields plays, Green Bay should not have much of a problem.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick: Green Bay -3.5 (-104), over 44.5 (-110)