By Brendan Smith

The Carolina Panthers will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Panthers-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below.

Carolina has gone 6-10 this season, third place in the weakened NFC South, and eliminated from the playoffs. After a 1-4 start chased Matt Rhule out of town, interim head coach Steve Wilks has enjoyed a solid 5-6 record. Last week’s loss against Tampa Bay signified how far this team is from contending.

New Orleans is also eliminated from the playoffs with their 7-9 record. Despite the losing record, New Orleans is actually on a three-game winning streak. The improved play down the stretch should signal some optimism surrounding the team for next season.

Here are the Panthers-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Saints Odds

Carolina Panthers: +3.5 (-115)

New Orleans Saints: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-108)

Under: 41.5 (-112)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Saints

TV: Fox

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Sam Darnold has been good in his five starts, going 3-2. Most importantly, Darnold has thrown for 1,100 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception. On the ground, Darnold has rushed for two touchdowns. D’Onta Foreman leads the team with 846 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard is second on the team with 397 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Carolina has rushed for 2,039 yards and 16 touchdowns, while New Orleans has allowed 2,047 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to their opponents.

DJ Moore leads the team with 878 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Tommy Tremble is second on the team with three receiving touchdowns, one of two other Panthers with multiple touchdowns (Shai Smith). Terrace Marshall, Jr. is second with 467 receiving yards. Carolina has averaged 21.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

Carolina’s defense has been okay, ranking 22nd with 22.9 points per game allowed. Brian Burns leads the team with 12.5 sacks, while Carolina has totaled 34 sacks. New Orleans’ offensive line has been okay, allowing 37 sacks this season. The good news is that New Orleans’ pass attack is not nearly on the level of Tampa Bay from last week.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Andy Dalton is set to make his 14th start this season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,700 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Dalton has gone 6-7 as a starter this season. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 790 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Taysom Hill leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, also catching two touchdowns. Clearly, Hill is not just a gimmick anymore. New Orleans has rushed for 1,839 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Carolina has allowed 1,942 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground to their opponents.

Rookie receiver Chris Olave leads the team with 982 yards, catching three touchdowns. Olave has been slowed by a hamstring injury recently. Juwan Johnson leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns. New Orleans has averaged 20.2 points, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New Orleans’ defense has been solid, ranking 14th by allowing 21.7 points per game to their opponents. The Saints have totaled an impressive 46 sacks as a team, while Carolina has allowed 34 sacks. Despite his low turnover rate this season, Darnold has had issues with interceptions in the past, while New Orleans has only intercepted five passes.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick

New Orleans continues their momentum in this one.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans -3.5 (-105), over 41.5 (-108)