The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.

New England is in second place in the AFC East with an 8-8 record, clinging to the final AFC playoff berth. A win against Miami last week evened the team’s record and has kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. Now, New England can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Buffalo has dealt with unfathomable obstacles following the Damar Hamlin injury on Monday night. With good news emerging on that front, it feels right to talk about the team’s play now. Buffalo has gone 12-3, and it is still unclear whether last week’s game will be finished. The playoffs await Buffalo once again.

Here are the Patriots-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Bills Odds

New England Patriots: +7.5 (-112)

Buffalo Bills: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How To Watch Patriots vs. Bills

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones has played better of late, throwing for eight touchdowns and just one interception in his last eight games. Jones has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,753 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games this season. On the ground, Jones has also scored a touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team with 986 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Damien Harris ranks second with 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns. New England has rushed for 1,706 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team, while Buffalo has allowed 1,566 rushing yards.

Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 771 receiving yards and five touchdowns, redeeming himself after the fiasco that ended the Raiders game. Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, and TyQuan Thornton are the only other Patriots with multiple touchdown catches, all hauling in two. DeVante Parker ranks third with 460 yards, catching one touchdown. Stevenson has also hauled in a touchdown. Buffalo has been solid against the pass, allowing 3,478 passing yards to their opponents. New England ranks 17th in the league by averaging 21.3 points per game.

New England’s defense has been great, ranking sixth in the league by allowing 19.5 points per game. Matt Judon leads the team with 15.5 sacks, and Josh Uche is second with 11.5 sacks. New England has sacked their opponents 52 times, while Buffalo has allowed 31 sacks.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen has continued his yearly dominance, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 4,029 yards with 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Allen also ranks second on the team with 746 rushing yards and leads with seven rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary leads the team with 790 rushing yards and ranks second with five touchdowns. Buffalo has rushed for 2,142 yards and 15 touchdowns as a team. New England has allowed 1,703 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to their opponents.

Stefon Diggs leads the team with 1,325 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, once again a favorite target for Allen. Gabe Davis leads the team with 17.7 yards per catch, ranking second with seven touchdown catches. Diggs and Davis will be huge threats to any defense. Tight end Dawson Knox has exploded recently, ranking third on the team with five touchdown catches. Buffalo ranks fifth in the league with 26.4 points scored per game.

Buffalo’s defense has been elite, ranking second by allowing just 16.9 points per game. While the pass rush takes a bit of a hit with Von Miller out for the season, Buffalo has sacked their opponents 39 times. New England has allowed 40 sacks to their opponents.

Final Patriots-Bills Prediction & Pick

Buffalo will rally around Hamlin and win this one in an encouraging, triumphant game.

Final Patriots-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -7.5 (-108), over 43.5 (-110)