A new NFL season brings new challenges and accolades for each player and team. We are here to share our NFL odds series and bring you some Tennessee Titans betting specials for the 2023 season.

The Titans are going through a season of transition. Now, we will see how they do and how their players do over the regular season. We are here to check out some Titans betting specials and make a prediction

Here are the Tennessee Titans Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Tennessee Titans Betting Specials Odds

Tennessee Titans to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +370

Tennessee Titans to beat Jacksonville Jaguars On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +550

Ryan Tannehill To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +850

DeAndre Hopkins To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +1000

Ryan Tannehill To Score +5 Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +1100

Derrick Henry To Score 15+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +1200

Tennessee Titans To Reach AFC Championship Game: +1500

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Can the Titans Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Titans have many questions on offense. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how they do as their team ages. The Titans accomplished this last season as they managed to score a touchdown in every game. Yet, there were games where they came close to not scoring a touchdown. The closest they came to not scoring a touchdown came in blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, they have Derrick Henry on their team as well as new free agent DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans should have opportunities to score touchdowns.

Will The Titans Sweep the Jaguars?

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Titans had won five in a row against the Jaguars prior to last season's meltdown. Sadly, the Jaguars flipped the script on them last season as they swept the Titans. But the Titans had dominated the series over the years. Additionally, they have swept the Jaguars in four of the past six years. The Titans have swept the Jags six times in 13 years. Overall, they have completed a sweep 11 times in the 28-year history of this series.

Can Tannehill Pass for 30 Touchdowns?

The past two seasons have been tough for Tannehill. However, he tossed 33 touchdowns in 2020. But Tannehill had 22 in 2019 and 17 in 2018. Significantly, 2014 was the closest he ever came to 30 touchdowns prior to 2020, when he had 27 touchdowns. It is unlikely he will pass for 30 touchdowns at this stage of his career unless he forms a great bond with Hopkins quickly.

Will Hopkins Score at Least 10 Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season?

The last few seasons have been difficult for Hopkins. Thus, he has not had the best time. Hopkins had three touchdowns in 2022 and eight in 2021. Furthermore, he had six in 2020 and seven in 2019. You have to go back to 2018 to find the last time Hopkins caught over 10 touchdowns. Thus, he had 11 in 2018 and 13 in 2017. Hopkins will be the best option on a team with not many receiving options. Yes, it may help him, but he still has Tannehill throwing him the ball.

Can Tannehill Rush for 5 Touchdowns?

The last few seasons have brought out a new version of Tannehill. Moreover, we have seen him run for more scores. Tannehill only had two rushing touchdowns in 2022 and seven in 2021. Moreover, he had seven in 2020 and four in 2019. Tannehill will need to stay fully healthy for a chance at getting this mark this season. Ultimately, it means the offensive line must protect him.

Will Henry Rush for 15+ Touchdowns?

Henry had a “down” season despite rushing for 13 touchdowns in 2022. Also, he rushed for 10 in 2021. But Henry erupted for 17 scores in 2020 and 16 in 2019. Additionally, he had 12 in 2018. Henry had scored over 10 touchdowns for five seasons in a row. However, the bet is 15. Henry is capable of getting 15. Conversely, he is 29 years old now, and the lifespan of a running back is not long.

Can The Titans Reach the AFC Championship Game?

This is unlikely. Regardless, there is always hope. The Titans have a great defense. Curiously, they will not have to play the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season. But they will still have eight games against teams who made the playoffs last season.

Final Titans Betting Specials

The Titans may get close to hitting some of these bets. Unfortunately, it is difficult to trust Tannehill to hit his goals. Henry is a year older and battered. Therefore, it is hard to see him rushing for 15.

Final Titans Betting Specials: Tennessee Titans to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +370