New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson got honest on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future with the franchise. The Jets are in the middle of a tough year, coming off a painful loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Going into the season with Super Bowl expectations, New York is 3-8 and squarely out of the playoff hunt before Thanksgiving. With a complete rebuild presumably on the horizon, Garrett Wilson detailed his relationship with Rodgers over the last two years on the “Up & Adams with Kay Adams” show.

“Obviously, I've really valued getting to know him over the last two years, and the way I've approached this season coming into it was that this was our one chance to go and get it. So anything on top of that is like a cherry on top if he wants to come back. Obviously, it hasn't gone how we expected and wanted it to go, but with that said, it's still been a blessing, and it's still something I'll value for the rest of my life. So either way, I'm fulfilled, and besides the fact we haven't won, I just want to do what's best for him.”

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York might be coming to an end

Wilson's words indicate that he thinks Rodgers is playing his last games with the franchise. While the Jets' quarterback has shut down rumors about him leaving, it doesn't seem like his timeline matches up with the organization's anymore. Owner Woody Johnson has fired general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh this season. With this current roster, New York will not be breaking the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

The best route for the rebuilding organization is to build around young talent like Wilson, Breece Hall, and Sauce Gardner. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is 40 years old and has struggled a lot this year relative to his standards. The future Hall-of-Famer has thrown for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a QBR that ranks 24th in the league. Coming off an Achilles' surgery last season, the four-time MVP's lack of mobility behind a lackluster offensive line has been a deadly combination this year.

Through eleven games, Garrett Wilson has caught 69 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. While those numbers are on pace to be career-highs for the third-year wideout in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year still hasn't had that true breakout season.

In mid-October, the Jets added former All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to strengthen their receiving core. The group is very talented but has continually looked out of sync with their quarterback, which is shocking considering many of these players were in Green Bay during Rodgers' heyday.

Looking ahead, New York has six more games this season. Five of those matchups come against teams with realistic playoff expectations. Rodgers and Wilson will still have plenty of opportunities to build on their chemistry. Should there be a significant improvement, that could be a selling point for the Jets' QB to return for one last ride.