Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave an emotional reaction to Joe Douglas' firing. The former general manager of the Jets was with the organization for five and a half years, compiling a record of 30-64. Saleh worked with Douglas for more than three years, developing a close friendship, as they looked to rebuild a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2010. Unfortunately, the Jets' dismal season under Aaron Rodgers led to Douglas and Saleh's departures.

Saleh was let go after a 2-3 start, and things have gotten even worse for New York since then. The Jets are 3-8 overall and virtually out of postseason contention before Thanksgiving. Diana Russini, Senior NFL insider for The Athletic, recapped Saleh's emotional reaction.

“Saleh learned about Douglas' firing while in Green Bay, where he has been observing and assisting his close friend, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. According to someone close to Saleh, the former Jets head coach was ‘very upset and emotional' upon hearing that Douglas had been sacked with several games left in the season. While Saleh knew Douglas was under scrutiny, he assumed the organization would let him finish out the year.”

The New York Jets have had an extremely disappointing season

With Aaron Rodgers returning from Achilles' surgery, the Jets had high expectations heading into 2024. New York had one of the best defenses in the NFL under Saleh for years. The team's main weakness was at the quarterback position. A situation that highlighted Joe Douglas' greatest mistake as general manager, drafting Zach Wilson second in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The BYU standout struggled in his three years as a starter, throwing 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. This past offseason, Wilson was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos.

However, Aaron Rodgers' two seasons in New York have not gone according to plan. The legendary quarterback tore his Achilles in the first game of last season and has not been the same ever since. For this season, Rodgers has 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, with a QBR of 25th in the NFL. While the 40-year-old could probably play for another franchise, his time with the Jets is likely over. The organization looks to be in the middle of a complete rebuild.

Despite the overall record, Joe Douglas does have some successes as the Jets' GM. The crown jewel of his tenure was the 2022 draft, where Douglas selected four elite starters: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall. That draft was one of the primary reasons why adding Rodgers was seen as the missing piece for the Jets to contend for a championship.

Unfortunately, the Jets still carry the longest postseason drought in the NFL. Robert Saleh has fully moved on as an offensive consultant with the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Jets' defense has worsened significantly since the organization fired their head coach. That news indicates that Saleh will soon be hired as a defensive coordinator if he pursues it. Douglas' future, on the other hand, remains unclear, which is the same case with the entire New York Jets organization.