The 2024 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and we've already seen a pair of key defensive linemen get traded over the past 24 hours, with Baron Browning getting sent from the Denver Broncos to the Arizona Cardinals and Za'Darius Smith going from the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions. That leaves Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants as the top remaining pass rusher on the trade market.

The Giants have been fielding calls on Ojulari ahead of the deadline, but they have set a fairly high price that led to teams turning to Browning and Smith. With both of those guys off the market, though, the trade valuation of Ojulari is beginning to become clearer, and that valuation could ultimately determine whether or not New York decides to move him before the deadline.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“The Giants have received several calls on pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, but the Baron Browning trade could loom large. Browning went to Arizona for a 6th, and the sense is New York values Ojulari more than that. Perhaps the Za'Darius Smith trade brings the market into focus.”

Will the Giants move Azeez Ojulari before the trade deadline?

Ojulari has enjoyed a bounce back year for the Giants so far in 2024, as he's racked up 26 tackles and six sacks through nine games, which has him on pace to exceed the totals he put up in his strong rookie campaign back in 2021. However, Ojulari is in the final year of his contract, so New York could be running the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency this upcoming offseason if they hold onto him past the trade deadline.

New York has set a high price, but with Smith and Browning setting the market for pass rusher trades, the Giants could ultimately decide to try to find middle ground with a trade suitor in an effort to get a deal done. Ojulari is one of the biggest names who could be on the move, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his status throughout the day.