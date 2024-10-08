The New York Jets are not living up to expectations in 2024. New York started the season 2-3 with a crushing loss against the Vikings in London on Sunday. The Jets shocked the NFL by firing head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning. New York's owner issued a statement about the move.

Jets owner Woody Johnson broke his silence about Tuesday's shocking firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward,” Johnson said via a team statement. “This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Johnson continued by confirming reports that Jeff Ulbrich will become the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

Robert Saleh is expected to be a hot defensive coordinator candidate once the 2025 hiring cycle begins in the NFL next spring.

Jets owner Woody Johnson decided to fire Robert Saleh, shocked team per NFL insider

NFL insider Jordan Schultz dropped some interesting reporting shortly after news broke about Saleh's firing.

Saleh reportedly came into the team facility this morning business as usual, Schultz reports. Saleh was shocked to discover that Jets owner Woody Johnson decided to fire him on Tuesday morning.

Many defensive players within the building are shocked by this decision, according to Schultz's reporting.

This is an incredibly interesting move by the Jets. It is no doubt that New York expected to have a better start to the 2024 season. However, they are still very much alive in the AFC East playoff picture. They are essentially in a two-horse race with the Bills after the Dolphins lost QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Patriots have looked directionless.

The Jets could climb into first place in the division if they beat the Bills in Week 6.

Woody Johnson wants to light a fire under everyone in the Jets organization. He better hope that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich can keep the team together for the rest of the season.