The NFL Trade Deadline is almost upon us. And while it often hasn't lived the hype surrounding NBA Trade Deadlines, or even the MLB or NHL, like in all sports, it serves as a great indication of who's giving up on the year and who's going all in. There are some big names floating around this year, too. Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans are two All-Pro level talents being shopped around the league. And rumors are flying about where they may end up. But which teams can actually afford their talents as things stand right now? Here are the teams with the most salary cap space for 2023 ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

10. Atlanta Falcons – $10.1 million

What's fun about the bottom half of this list is that it's full of organizations that are fundamentally untrustworthy when it comes to making front-office decisions and could realistically do anything at the Trade Deadline without it being a complete surprise. The Atlanta Falcons are the organization that most embodies that stereotype. They're 4-3 and first in the NFC South. They have a very bad offense. Is it sustainable? The Falcons could do anything.

9. Chicago Bears – $10.1 million

The Bears suck. But thanks to their own ineptitude and the Carolina Panthers sucking even more, they have two top-five picks in next year's draft as things stand. That's about as successful as this season is going to get for them. Maybe they'll go full Oklahoma City Thunder and try to start really stockpiling picks.

8. Minnesota Vikings – $10.1 million

The Minnesota Vikings just beat the San Francisco 49ers. Just when everything seemed lost, and the Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson era seemed destined to end after this season, the Vikings pulled out a win and are somehow in the playoff picture at almost the halfway point through the season. They've still played every game within one score, and they still probably shouldn't give up long-term assets for short-term prospects. The Vikings are stuck in mediocrity right now, though, and trying to move up or down is going to be painful.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – $10.7 million

The Las Vegas Raiders are a bit of a dumpster fire, especially after losing the Justin Fields-less Chicago Bears last week. They're 3-4 with a bottom-third-scoring defense and a bottom-three-scoring offense. Things haven't been pretty, and conventional wisdom would say don't spend at the deadline. But this organization has done crazier things, so who knows?

6. Dallas Cowboys – $11.7 million

The Dallas Cowboys looked like the best team in football through two weeks into this season. Now, they look good, but a step behind division rivals Philadelphia. They're coming off their bye week, too, and if they can stay healthy and add one or two smaller pieces at the deadline, they have two opportunities in the business half of this season to make up that lost ground.

5. Tennessee Titans – $11.9 million

The Titans may just find themselves shooting up this list after the Trade Deadline is over. They're 2-4, last in the AFC South, and have already been linked to dealing away franchise icon Derrick Henry. He was even held out of practice for rest, with no injury reported this week. It's time to blow it up and rebuild.

4. Cincinnati Bengals – $12.6 million

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the second-best team in the AFC across the last two years, which is why their slow 3-3 has been a little puzzling. They're coming off their bye this week having won three out of four, and as healthy as they've been all season, though. Their Sunday matchup against the 49ers will likely be the best case either for or against buying at the deadline that anyone involved in the organization could make.

3. Arizona Cardinals – $12.8 million

This is a rebuilding year for the Arizona Cardinals. It was always going to be that way. So even with the third-most cap space in the league, they're probably not going to buyers at the deadline unless they can secure assets for their long-term future.

2. Cleveland Browns – $35 million

The Browns are in the middle of a bloodbath for control of the AFC North. The four AFC North teams are 11-4 in games outside their own division and all at or above .500. And they are all solid teams with their own flaws. The Browns' cap space could provide a unique opportunity for them to get a leg up on their rivals at the deadline.

1. San Francisco 49ers – $43 million

This is what not needing to pay star quarterback money does to your cap space. The 49ers have an incredible amount of talent at every skill position in the book. And when Brock Purdy isn't concussed, he's been playing quarterback really well. The 49ers feel like it's their year. What can they add without losing too much talent, though?