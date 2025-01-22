The Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search was dealt a big blow on Wednesday morning when it was revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who was one of the top candidates for the job, had withdrawn from the race. Coen signed a lucrative contract extension with the Bucs to remain their offensive coordinator, and reports indicate that his decision could prompt the Jags to turn their attention towards Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

After striking out on Coen and former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who took the Chicago Bears head coaching job, the Jags are back to square one in their quest to find an offensive-minded head coach. That could lead them back to Brady, who they initially showed interest in when they started their search for a new leader.

“With Liam Coen off the board, Bills OC Joe Brady is a name to watch if Jaguars expand their search to next week. He was on the team’s initial list of offensive minds by which Jacksonville was intrigued,” Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe Brady could emerge as top candidate for Jaguars head coach gig

After failing with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020 and 2021 during his first stint as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, Brady has built up his coaching resume during the past couple of seasons with the Bills. After initially being hired as their quarterbacks coach in 2022, Brady took over as the interim offensive coordinator in 2023, before being given the full time job in 2024.

Brady has Buffalo's offense looking better than ever, even though the team lost their top two pass-catchers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, over the offseason. The Jaguars could look to him to turn their offense around, but with Buffalo still playing in the postseason, they will have to wait a little bit longer if they want to talk to him. As a result, Jacksonville is in wait and see mode if Brady is a target they want to pursue, meaning it will be worthwhile to keep tabs on his status.