As the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in a hole against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl 57, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could feel something wasn’t right with his teammates.

It’s at times of adversity when the leadership of the franchise’s best player really shows, and with the championship on the line, Mahomes found the time, and the words, to inspire a comeback for the ages.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Patrick Mahomes revealed what he said to motivate his team before leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 comeback victory.

“We weren’t playing with our normal joy,” Mahomes said. “I said you can’t let the moment overtake you.”

Sounds simple enough, except for the fact millions are watching the game and every move of the players. Add the fact the NFL championship is on the line, and there are good reasons for people to be a little tight for said moment.

All things considered, Mahomes didn’t say much, but what was said hit the right note. Sometimes, all a person needs is a voice of reassurance, and if the leader says things will be okay by having fun, the others will follow his lead in most cases.

We only have the result to judge things on, and that couldn’t have been any better for a Chiefs team that is now celebrating their second Super Bowl win in four seasons. A tight first half was followed by a spirited second half, and Mahomes led the charge every step of the way.

The talent has been shown over and over again, and apparently, Mahomes has the leadership qualities to match.