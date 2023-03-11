Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After being released from the Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Wagner is one of the more interesting players available entering NFL free agency. As Wagner looks for his next team, the linebacker has been contacted by two teams with serious Super Bowl aspirations.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers have both reached out to Wagner in an effort to sign the linebacker, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Wagner has also been in talks with the Seattle Seahawks about a potential return. As Wagner’s market heats up, playoff contenders are making their bids.

Wagner is coming off of a productive season for the Rams. He started all 17 games, making 140 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He was named an All Pro for the sixth time in his career. Wagner is also an eight-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. If teams are looking for a leader on defense, Wagner is their man.

The Cowboys ranked 12th in total defense this past season, allowing 330.2 yards per game. Dallas would like to improve on that number. Furthermore, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to be a free agent. Wagner could be his replacement.

Los Angeles had much worse issues on the defensive side of the ball. The Chargers ranked 20th in total defense, allowing 346.1 yards per game. LA might be in even more need of linebacker help as Khalil Mack has been named as a potential cap causality.

Bobby Wagner is a legend and one of the best linebackers to ever play the game. As the Cowboys and Chargers look to bolster their postseason potential, Wagner is squarely on their radar.